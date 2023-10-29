Headlines

HomeCricket

Cricket

Cricket World Cup 2023: Pakistan penalized with 20 percent match fee deduction, here's why......

Pakistan's chances of reaching the World Cup semifinals have dwindled significantly. They have now lost four out of their six games in the tournament.

DNA Web Team

Updated: Oct 29, 2023, 08:29 AM IST

In a tightly contested match at the Cricket World Cup 2023, Pakistan was fined 20 percent of their match fee due to a slow over-rate against South Africa, resulting in a narrow loss by a solitary wicket. The fine was imposed by Match Referee Richie Richardson, following an assessment that Babar Azam's team was four overs short of the target after accounting for time allowances, as stated in an International Cricket Council (ICC) media release.

According to Article 2.22 of the ICC's 'Code of Conduct for Players and Player Support Personnel,' which addresses minimum over-rate offenses, players are penalized five percent of their match fee for every over their side fails to bowl within the allotted time. Babar Azam acknowledged the offense and accepted the suggested penalty, obviating the need for a formal hearing.

The charge was leveled by on-field umpires Alex Wharf and Paul Reiffel, along with third umpire Richard Illingworth and fourth umpire Richard Kettleborough. With this loss, Pakistan's chances of reaching the World Cup semifinals have dwindled significantly. They have now lost four out of their six games in the tournament.

In this nail-biting encounter, South Africa successfully defended a target of 270 runs after bowling out Pakistan. The Proteas, led by Aiden Markram's impressive 91 from 93 balls, managed to secure victory with one wicket remaining, underscoring the intense nature of the contest.

Babar Azam contributed a half-century with his 65-ball 50, while Saud Shakeel added a run-a-ball 52 to the score. Shadab Khan played his part with a 36-ball 43. Despite these individual efforts, Pakistan struggled to build significant partnerships, with Tabraiz Shamsi emerging as South Africa's most successful bowler, claiming 4 wickets for 60 runs. Marco Jansen (3/43), Gerald Coetzee (2/42), and Lungi Ngidi (1/45) also played crucial roles in the bowling attack, accounting for six wickets among them.

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.

