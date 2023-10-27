Cricket World Cup 2023: Harbhajan Singh highlights Suryakumar Yadav's vital role in absence of...

Headlines

Bigg Boss 17's Sana Raees Khan reportedly slapped with Rs 10 crore defamation suit by Faizan Ansari for this reason

'It can't be...': Devoleena Bhattacharjee reacts strongly to Vicky Jain insulting Ankita Lokhande in Bigg Boss 17

DNA TV Show: Analysis on execution order of 8 Ex-Navy officers in Qatar for allegedly spying

India gives 'Letter of Request' to France for buying 26 Rafale-M fighter jets for Navy

BJP's CM will be from backward class if elected to power in Telangana, says Amit Shah

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Bigg Boss 17's Sana Raees Khan reportedly slapped with Rs 10 crore defamation suit by Faizan Ansari for this reason

'It can't be...': Devoleena Bhattacharjee reacts strongly to Vicky Jain insulting Ankita Lokhande in Bigg Boss 17

DNA TV Show: Analysis on execution order of 8 Ex-Navy officers in Qatar for allegedly spying

10 longest running reality shows in India

10 tips to manage anxiety, fear

10 food habits that can help reverse fatty liver

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

From Leke Prabhu Ka Naam to Swag Se Swagat: 5 times Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif made fans groove to their songs

Watch: 7 times when Salman Khan lost his cool, lashed out at Bigg Boss contestants

Who is Aashna Shroff, Armaan Malik’s fiancee? She left job as schoolteacher to become YouTuber, her net worth is...

Who are the 8 ex-Indian navy officers sentenced to death penalty in 'Espionage' case in Qatar?

Game-changer move: India ramps up border drone defense after Hamas attack on Israel

US destroys two Syrian facilities after its forces were attack more than 12 times | US vs Syria

Bigg Boss 17's Sana Raees Khan reportedly slapped with Rs 10 crore defamation suit by Faizan Ansari for this reason

'It can't be...': Devoleena Bhattacharjee reacts strongly to Vicky Jain insulting Ankita Lokhande in Bigg Boss 17

This Padma Bhushan awardee, pan-India star worked as makeup artist in Sylvester Stallone's film, reason will shock you

HomeCricket

Cricket

Cricket World Cup 2023: Harbhajan Singh highlights Suryakumar Yadav's vital role in absence of...

Former Indian spinner Harbhajan Singh shared his thoughts on the crucial role played by batter Suryakumar Yadav in the absence of the talented all-rounder, Hardik Pandya.

article-main
Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Oct 27, 2023, 07:34 AM IST

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

TRENDING NOW

As the ICC Men's Cricket World Cup 2023 heated up, former India spinner Harbhajan Singh shared his thoughts on the crucial role played by batter Suryakumar Yadav in the absence of the talented all-rounder, Hardik Pandya. The Indian team was gearing up for their much-anticipated clash against England at the Ekana Stadium in Lucknow on a sunny Sunday, October 29.

Harbhajan Singh, known for his insightful cricket commentary and analysis, expressed his views on this matter via his popular YouTube channel. He underscored the significance of Suryakumar Yadav in Pandya's absence, particularly referring to an unfortunate incident that occurred in India's previous match against New Zealand. In that game, Suryakumar was involved in a mix-up and was run out after scoring just 2 runs on his ODI World Cup debut.

"In Hardik Pandya's likely unavailability for the next couple of games, Suryakumar Yadav assumes a pivotal role within the team. He is set to take the crucial No. 6 position in the batting lineup," Harbhajan stated. "Suryakumar faced some tough luck in the last match, getting run out due to a misunderstanding with Virat Kohli during their partnership."

Harbhajan Singh went on to express his optimism, saying that Suryakumar Yadav has the potential to make amends for his previous dismissal. The cricketer, who currently holds the title of the number one T201 batter in the world, demonstrated his prowess with two remarkable half-centuries in a recent three-match series against Australia, right before the commencement of the ODI World Cup.

"Had Suryakumar stayed at the crease in the last match, the outcome might have been different. With Virat Kohli anchoring the innings, there wasn't much to worry about, but Suryakumar Yadav is now a pivotal member of the team. I have full faith that if he gets another opportunity, he'll make up for the run-out. His performances in the recent ODI series against Australia were truly a treat to watch." Harbhajan added with a smile.

The absence of Hardik Pandya was primarily due to an injury he sustained during a game, where he hurt his left ankle while trying to field a powerful shot off his own bowling. Consequently, he was forced to leave the field after delivering only three deliveries against Bangladesh in Pune. This injury subsequently caused him to miss India's following match against New Zealand.

As cricket enthusiasts eagerly awaited the India-England showdown, all eyes were on Suryakumar Yadav, who had the opportunity to step up and shine in the 2023 World Cup, filling the void left by Hardik Pandya's absence.

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

India gives 'Letter of Request' to France for buying 26 Rafale-M fighter jets for Navy

Man takes chained tiger for walk on busy road, viral video divides internet

Madhya Pradesh: Cop gives CPR to revive snake:, video goes viral

DNA TV Show: Analysis on execution order of 8 Ex-Navy officers in Qatar for allegedly spying

Amazon Great Indian Sale:Here’s the best deals on gas stoves, get up to 83% off

MORE

MOST VIEWED

From Leke Prabhu Ka Naam to Swag Se Swagat: 5 times Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif made fans groove to their songs

Watch: 7 times when Salman Khan lost his cool, lashed out at Bigg Boss contestants

Who is Aashna Shroff, Armaan Malik’s fiancee? She left job as schoolteacher to become YouTuber, her net worth is...

Inside photos of Malaika Arora's Onam celebration with family, netizens ask 'where is Arjun Kapoor'

Jawan pre-release event: Shah Rukh Khan arrives in style in Chennai, hugs Vijay Sethupathi, kisses Anirudh Ravichander

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

MORE