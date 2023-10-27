Cricket World Cup 2023: Harbhajan Singh highlights Suryakumar Yadav's vital role in absence of...

Former Indian spinner Harbhajan Singh shared his thoughts on the crucial role played by batter Suryakumar Yadav in the absence of the talented all-rounder, Hardik Pandya.

As the ICC Men's Cricket World Cup 2023 heated up, former India spinner Harbhajan Singh shared his thoughts on the crucial role played by batter Suryakumar Yadav in the absence of the talented all-rounder, Hardik Pandya. The Indian team was gearing up for their much-anticipated clash against England at the Ekana Stadium in Lucknow on a sunny Sunday, October 29.

Harbhajan Singh, known for his insightful cricket commentary and analysis, expressed his views on this matter via his popular YouTube channel. He underscored the significance of Suryakumar Yadav in Pandya's absence, particularly referring to an unfortunate incident that occurred in India's previous match against New Zealand. In that game, Suryakumar was involved in a mix-up and was run out after scoring just 2 runs on his ODI World Cup debut.

"In Hardik Pandya's likely unavailability for the next couple of games, Suryakumar Yadav assumes a pivotal role within the team. He is set to take the crucial No. 6 position in the batting lineup," Harbhajan stated. "Suryakumar faced some tough luck in the last match, getting run out due to a misunderstanding with Virat Kohli during their partnership."

Harbhajan Singh went on to express his optimism, saying that Suryakumar Yadav has the potential to make amends for his previous dismissal. The cricketer, who currently holds the title of the number one T201 batter in the world, demonstrated his prowess with two remarkable half-centuries in a recent three-match series against Australia, right before the commencement of the ODI World Cup.

"Had Suryakumar stayed at the crease in the last match, the outcome might have been different. With Virat Kohli anchoring the innings, there wasn't much to worry about, but Suryakumar Yadav is now a pivotal member of the team. I have full faith that if he gets another opportunity, he'll make up for the run-out. His performances in the recent ODI series against Australia were truly a treat to watch." Harbhajan added with a smile.

The absence of Hardik Pandya was primarily due to an injury he sustained during a game, where he hurt his left ankle while trying to field a powerful shot off his own bowling. Consequently, he was forced to leave the field after delivering only three deliveries against Bangladesh in Pune. This injury subsequently caused him to miss India's following match against New Zealand.

As cricket enthusiasts eagerly awaited the India-England showdown, all eyes were on Suryakumar Yadav, who had the opportunity to step up and shine in the 2023 World Cup, filling the void left by Hardik Pandya's absence.