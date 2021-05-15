Cricket West Indies announces bumper home summer; Australia, South Africa and Pakistan to tour

Cricket West Indies (CWI) has announced a jam-packed schedule for their home summer for the Windies men as they will be having three of the top sides in the world on their shores. The West Indies will be playing a total of 4 Tests, 3 ODIs and a whopping 15 T20Is throughout their 2 and a half-month long home season.

The 22 games will be played across 5 Caribbean island nations in St. Lucia, Grenada, Barbados, Guyana and Jamaica, starting with the two Tests at the Daren Sammy Nation Cricket Stadium in St. Lucia against South Africa, starting June 10.

In a CWI release, the Cricket West Indies CEO Johnny Grave said, "Following the successful hosting of the all-format series against Sri Lanka earlier this year, we are delighted to announce that we are set to welcome South Africa, Australia and Pakistan to the West Indies. To host three international teams back-to-back in five territories is unprecedented, and putting these fixtures together was an enormous Covid-related logistical challenge.

Also read West Indies vs Sri Lanka: Kraigg Brathwaite replaces Jason Holder as Windies Test captain

"We must thank the visiting teams for agreeing to travel at this challenging period for world cricket and we are especially grateful to our regional Governments who are playing such a vital role in partnering with CWI to ensure that International cricket can be hosted safely, while providing entertainment for our loyal fans and income for our cricketers and cricket communities," he added.

The team will be playing two Tests and five T20Is against South Africa from June 10 to July 3, five T20Is and three ODIs against Australia from July 9 to July 24 and 2 Tests and five T20Is against Pakistan from July 27 to August 24.

Also read West Indies opener Chris Gayle set a new goal - Read here

Check out the West Indies Summer schedule for 2021 at home! West Indies fixtures 2021https://t.co/g217YIPsLZ pic.twitter.com/j8IVMkXLVQ — Windies Cricket (@windiescricket) May 14, 2021

The schedules are as follows:

South Africa tour of West Indies

Tests

June 10-14 - Daren Sammy National Cricket Stadium, St. Lucia

June 18-22 - Daren Sammy National Cricket Stadium, St. Lucia

T20Is

June 26 - National Cricket Stadium, Grenada

June 27 - National Cricket Stadium, Grenada

June 29 - National Cricket Stadium, Grenada

July 1 - National Cricket Stadium, Grenada

July 3 - National Cricket Stadium, Grenada

Australia Tour of West Indies

T20Is

July 9 - Daren Sammy National Cricket Stadium, St. Lucia

July 10 - Daren Sammy National Cricket Stadium, St. Lucia

July 12 - Daren Sammy National Cricket Stadium, St. Lucia

July 14 - Daren Sammy National Cricket Stadium, St. Lucia

July 16 - Daren Sammy National Cricket Stadium, St. Lucia

ODIs

July 20 - Kensington Oval, Barbados

July 22 - Kensington Oval, Barbados

July 24 - Kensington Oval, Barbados

Pakistan Tour of West Indies

T20Is

July 27 - Kensington Oval, Barbados

July 28 - Kensington Oval, Barbados

July 31 - Guyana National Stadium, Providence

Aug 1 - Guyana National Stadium, Providence

Aug 3 - Guyana National Stadium, Providence

Tests

Aug 12-16 - Sabina Park, Kingston, Jamaica

Aug 20-24 - Sabina Park, Kingston, Jamaica