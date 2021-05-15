Cricket West Indies announces bumper home summer; Australia, South Africa and Pakistan to tour
West Indies will be playing 4 Tests, 15 T20Is, 3 ODIs in total, with an eye on the T20 World Cup starting June 10 with two Tests against South Africa.
West Indies will be hosting South Africa, Australia and Pakistan for 4 Tests, 3 ODIs and 15 T20Is in a bumper home season | Photo: Windies Cricket
Written By
Edited By
Anshul Gupta
Source
DNA webdesk
Cricket West Indies (CWI) has announced a jam-packed schedule for their home summer for the Windies men as they will be having three of the top sides in the world on their shores. The West Indies will be playing a total of 4 Tests, 3 ODIs and a whopping 15 T20Is throughout their 2 and a half-month long home season.
The 22 games will be played across 5 Caribbean island nations in St. Lucia, Grenada, Barbados, Guyana and Jamaica, starting with the two Tests at the Daren Sammy Nation Cricket Stadium in St. Lucia against South Africa, starting June 10.
In a CWI release, the Cricket West Indies CEO Johnny Grave said, "Following the successful hosting of the all-format series against Sri Lanka earlier this year, we are delighted to announce that we are set to welcome South Africa, Australia and Pakistan to the West Indies. To host three international teams back-to-back in five territories is unprecedented, and putting these fixtures together was an enormous Covid-related logistical challenge.
"We must thank the visiting teams for agreeing to travel at this challenging period for world cricket and we are especially grateful to our regional Governments who are playing such a vital role in partnering with CWI to ensure that International cricket can be hosted safely, while providing entertainment for our loyal fans and income for our cricketers and cricket communities," he added.
The team will be playing two Tests and five T20Is against South Africa from June 10 to July 3, five T20Is and three ODIs against Australia from July 9 to July 24 and 2 Tests and five T20Is against Pakistan from July 27 to August 24.
Check out the West Indies Summer schedule for 2021 at home!
West Indies fixtures 2021https://t.co/g217YIPsLZ pic.twitter.com/j8IVMkXLVQ— Windies Cricket (@windiescricket) May 14, 2021
The schedules are as follows:
South Africa tour of West Indies
Tests
June 10-14 - Daren Sammy National Cricket Stadium, St. Lucia
June 18-22 - Daren Sammy National Cricket Stadium, St. Lucia
T20Is
June 26 - National Cricket Stadium, Grenada
June 27 - National Cricket Stadium, Grenada
June 29 - National Cricket Stadium, Grenada
July 1 - National Cricket Stadium, Grenada
July 3 - National Cricket Stadium, Grenada
Australia Tour of West Indies
T20Is
July 9 - Daren Sammy National Cricket Stadium, St. Lucia
July 10 - Daren Sammy National Cricket Stadium, St. Lucia
July 12 - Daren Sammy National Cricket Stadium, St. Lucia
July 14 - Daren Sammy National Cricket Stadium, St. Lucia
July 16 - Daren Sammy National Cricket Stadium, St. Lucia
ODIs
July 20 - Kensington Oval, Barbados
July 22 - Kensington Oval, Barbados
July 24 - Kensington Oval, Barbados
Pakistan Tour of West Indies
T20Is
July 27 - Kensington Oval, Barbados
July 28 - Kensington Oval, Barbados
July 31 - Guyana National Stadium, Providence
Aug 1 - Guyana National Stadium, Providence
Aug 3 - Guyana National Stadium, Providence
Tests
Aug 12-16 - Sabina Park, Kingston, Jamaica
Aug 20-24 - Sabina Park, Kingston, Jamaica