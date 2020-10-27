Cricket South Africa’s entire board resigns ahead of busy international home summer

Cricket South Africa has been in administrative turmoil for the last couple of months ever since the suspension of their CEO Thabang Moroe. In October 2020, their situation has deteriorated even further with all board members of Cricket South Africa resigning and their resignations getting accepted. In a statement, CSA said the resignations had been accepted and were with immediate effect, with the exception of three directors who would remain in place "to ensure the continuity and stability of the organisation" until an interim board was appointed. Monday's announcement followed the resignation of six board members, including acting president Beresford Williams, on Sunday. The resignation of the four remaining board members clears the way for the appointment of an interim committee.The latest development came one day before a deadline threatening intervention by sports minister Nathi Mthethwa.

CSA has been in disarray since chief executive Thabang Moroe was suspended last December, prompting calls from the country's players' association and major sponsors for the board to resign.

Moroe was fired in August on the basis of a forensic report which CSA has refused to make public. The South African Sports Confederation and Olympic Committee (Sascoc), an umbrella body for elite sports, demanded in September that the board step down in order for Sascoc to appoint a task team to investigate CSA. When the cricket body failed to cooperate, Sascoc asked the minister to intervene, potentially putting CSA's standing with the International Cricket Council at risk.

Busy international summer

The development in Cricket South Africa comes after a busy international home summer was announced. England will be coming to South Africa for a limited overs series which will be played in the bio-bubble. Sri Lanka will tour South Africa for two Tests which will be played on Boxing Day and New Year and it will be held in Centurion and Johannesburg.

Pakistan are also slated to tour the country for a limited overs series with South Africa in April, with the Proteas potentially touring Pakistan in return for the first time since 2007. However, the big news is that Australia might tour South Africa in February March for a three-Test series and it will be their first tour to South Africa since the infamous ball-tampering scandal involving Steve Smith, David Warner and Cameron Bancroft.