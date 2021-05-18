Headlines

Cricket South Africa takes final decision regarding AB de Villiers' retirement - Details here

CSA director Graeme Smith had earlier said that there was a scope of the star Proteas batsman coming out of retirement for the T20 World Cup.

DNA Web Team

Updated: May 18, 2021, 05:44 PM IST

Cricket South Africa (CSA) has confirmed in a statement that the star Proteas batsman AB de Villiers will not be coming out of retirement and that it the final decision from both the parties involved. CSA Director, Graeme Smith had earlier hinted at the 37-year old's possible come back to the national side saying that they could adopt a policy of free agents like the West Indies and allow players to play in the T20 league around the world and discussions were going about de Villiers' return.

However, on Tuesday, CSA and De Villiers have taken a final decision saying, "Discussions with AB de Villiers have concluded with the batsman deciding once and for all, that his retirement will remain final."

Thus, De Villiers' name was not there in the South Africa squads for the two-match Test series and the five-match T20I series against the West Indies starting June 10.

Faf du Plessis, who was left out of the annual contract list is still missing from the T20I squad, as Chris Morris and Imran Tahir.

All-rounder Prenelan Subrayen received a maiden call-up for South Africa, while Lizaad Williams got a maiden call-up in the Test squad. The 20-year old left-arm pacer Marco Jansen, who was part of the side for Pakistan Tests kept his plate but is still yet to make his debut.

South Africa Test squad for West Indies tour: Dean Elgar(c), Temba Bavuma, Quinton de Kock(w), Sarel Erwee, Beuran Hendricks, George Linde, Keshav Maharaj, Aiden Markram, Wiaan Mulder, Lungi Ngidi, Anrich Nortje, Keegan Petersen, Marco Jansen, Kagiso Rabada, Tabraiz Shamsi, Prenelan Subrayen, Rassie van der Dussen, Kyle Verreynne, Lizaad Williams.

South Africa T20I squad for West Indies tour: Temba Bavuma(c), Quniton de Kock, Bjorn Fortuin, Reeza Hendricks, Heinrick Klaasen, George Linde, Sisanda Magala, Janneman Malan, Aiden Markram, David Miller, Lungi Ngidi, Anrich Notje, Kagiso Rabada, Tabraiz Shamsi, Rassie van der Dussen, Kyle Verreynne, Lizaad Williams, Andile Phehlukwayo, Dwaine Pretorius.

