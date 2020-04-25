'Cricket should resume only when coronavirus is completely eradicated': Yuvraj Singh

Former Indian allrounder Yuvraj Singh has tipped that professional cricket should only resume when the COVID-19 is "completely eradicated".

Yuvraj also added how the health and safety of players should be paramount for the custodians of the game.

"My personal opinion is that first we need to defend our countries, the world from coronavirus," Singh said during The Doosra podcast on BBC.

“It needs to be completely eradicated or come down 90-95% because if it keeps on increasing the players will be afraid to go onto the field, go to the dressing rooms or changing rooms,” he added.

The coronavirus outbreak has brought all sports activities to a halt and players are practising social distancing and self-isolation during the pandemic.

The World Health Organisation (WHO) and the governments all around are urging people to stay at home.

The former cricketer also explained how players will face new dilemmas on the field during matches.

“Already as a player, when you are representing your country, you are under a lot of pressure. You don’t want the fear of coronavirus around you while playing,” Yuvi said.

Like when you are putting on your gloves, you are sweating. You are batting and you want to eat a banana but some other guy is holding the banana and suddenly you don’t want to have it."

"You don’t want those questions in your head while playing. You need to concentrate on the ball. That’s my opinion. The world can feel free to discuss this,” he added.