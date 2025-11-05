FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
CRICKET

Cricket's oldest tradition altered: India vs South Africa Test in Guwahati to feature major timing change for first time since 1877

Shubman Gill is set to captain the Indian team in the upcoming series, which also sees the return of vice-captain and wicketkeeper-batter Rishabh Pant, who has recovered from a toe injury. Pant demonstrated his fitness during a four-day match for India A against South Africa A.

Latest News

Chankesh Rao

Updated : Nov 05, 2025, 11:06 PM IST

Cricket's oldest tradition altered: India vs South Africa Test in Guwahati to feature major timing change for first time since 1877
The second Test between India and South Africa, set to begin on November 22 at the Barsapara Cricket Stadium in Guwahati, will make international cricketing history by reversing the traditional order of meal breaks. For the first time since the inaugural Test match in 1877, the players will take the tea break before lunch.

The unprecedented scheduling change, confirmed by the BCCI and Cricket South Africa, is a practical measure driven by the unique geographical location of Guwahati. As the city lies in India's far eastern region, it experiences an early sunrise and, critically, an early sunset—often before 5:00 PM in late November.

New schedule to maximise daylight

To maximize playing time and ensure the full quota of 90 overs is bowled under natural light, the match will commence at 9:00 AM IST, half an hour earlier than the standard start time for Tests in India.

The revised schedule is as follows:

First Session: 9:00 AM – 11:00 AM

Tea Break: 11:00 AM – 11:20 AM (20 minutes)

Second Session: 11:20 AM – 1:20 PM

Lunch Break: 1:20 PM – 2:00 PM (40 minutes)

Final Session: 2:00 PM – 4:00 PM

India's squad for South Africa series

Adding to the buzz, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) also announced the 15-member squad for the two-match series, which sees the much-anticipated return of star wicketkeeper-batter Rishabh Pant following his recovery from injury.

The inclusion of young talents like Sai Sudharsan, Devdutt Padikkal, and Dhruv Jurel alongside the return of Pant and the absence of senior pacer Mohammed Shami signals the selectors' focus on building a robust, next-generation Test unit. All eyes will now be on Guwahati to see if this historic change in scheduling will become a template for Test cricket in venues facing similar environmental challenges.

India’s Test Squad for South Africa Series: Shubman Gill (Captain), Rishabh Pant (Wicketkeeper, Vice-Captain), Yashasvi Jaiswal, KL Rahul, Sai Sudharsan, Devdutt Padikkal, Dhruv Jurel, Ravindra Jadeja, Washington Sundar, Jasprit Bumrah, Axar Patel, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Mohammed Siraj, Kuldeep Yadav, Akash Deep.

Also read| IND vs SA: Rishabh Pant returns as BCCI announces India's 15-member squad for South Africa Test series

Also read| IND vs SA: Rishabh Pant returns as BCCI announces India's 15-member squad for South Africa Test series
