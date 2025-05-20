Taking to his Instagram under the Stories section, Gujarat Titans skipper Shubman went all praise for our Armed Forces, which helped the resumption of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 within a few days. See what he wrote.

Gujarat Titans (GT) skipper Shubman Gill on Monday went all praise for the Indian Armed Forces for their role in the successful Operation Sindoor against Pakistan and terrorist organisations backed by them. He also thanked our Indian Armed Forces for the successful resumption of the Indian Premier League (IPL), following a temporary suspension due to soaring tension at the Line of Control (LoC). Gill took to his Instagram handle under the Stories section to post an appreciation post for our armed forces.

This came after his team secured a thumping 10-wicket victory against Delhi Capitals (DC) on Sunday at the Arun Jaitley Stadium. With this win, GT also secured its spot in the Playoffs and are currently standing at the top in the Points Table.

In his post, he shared a picture from the stadium featuring fans in big numbers and one of them holding a big poster of an army personnel with the text 'Jai Hind' written over it in Hindi. Along with it, he wrote, ''Cricket returns, but the real heroes never left their post. Heartfelt gratitude to our armed forces. Jai Hind.''

IPL 2025 was suspended earlier this month

The 18th edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL) was suspended on May 9 due to tensions between India and Pakistan, and on Saturday, a clash between Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) and defending champions Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) marked the resumption of the 74-match tournament. However, this match was abandoned due to rain in Bengaluru.

Meanwhile, GT have made it to the Playoffs with 9 wins and three losses. They are currently standing at the top in the Points Table with 18 points. The Qualifier 1 match will be played on May 29, Eliminator on May 30. The second Qualifier game is scheduled to be played on June 1, and the Final on June 3. The venues of these games are yet to be announced by the BCCI.