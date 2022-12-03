'Cricket is not going to stop, we need to manage our players': Rohit Sharma on importance of breaks

Indian captain Rohit Sharma

India skipper Rohit Sharma has said that workload management is crucial, highlighting the need of rests for Indian players. Team India will play Bangladesh in the first of three one-day internationals (ODIs) at Dhaka on Sunday, December 4.

Speaking ahead of India's match against Bangladesh, Sharma asserted that there is a lot of cricket going on, which is why the players want rests.

"As professionals, we must maintain our focus. There is a lot of cricket, which is why we give them breaks. And people must understand that when we give players a break, we are merely doing so to manage the workload while keeping the overall picture in mind", Rohit said.

The India captain saidd that the squad wants its top players to play at high intensity all of the time, which necessitates player rest.

"Cricket is not going away. There will always be a lot of cricket, and we must manage our players accordingly. You want your greatest players to perform at a high level all of the time. So it is critical to give them breaks and regulate them since freshness is essential", he added.

Bangladesh will play a three-match One-Day International series against India, which will be significant for both sides as they prepare for the ODI World Cup in 2023. Senior batsmen Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli, and KL Rahul will return for India, while the series' surprise inclusions are youthful batters Rahul Tripathi and Rajat Patidar, who were selected ahead of seasoned batsmen like Sanju Samson and Shubman Gill.

Jasprit Bumrah is out with an injury, while India suffered further loss when Mohammed Shami was ruled out of the series. Further down the order, spinners Axar Patel and Washington Sundar will be vital. Deepak Chahar and Shardul Thakur will have to step up in the absence of important players.

