BBL 2022: Cricket fans trend 'Big Show' for Glenn Maxwell's 154, WWE fans ask WHY?

When a name gets fandom from two different sports to quarrel on Twitter. Yup, that's what happened after cricket fans took to the micro-blogging site to praise Australia all-rounder Glenn Maxwell's unbeaten knock of 154 in the Big Bash League 2021-22.

As the star hits 22 boundaries and 4 maximums during his knock in which Maxwell faced just 64 deliveries to help his team Melbourne Stars end with a total of 273/2 against Hobart Hurricanes, fans took to Twitter and trended his nickname 'Big Show'.

The all-rounder is one of the most gifted batsmen in the modern world and is called the 'Big Show' for his confidence and tendency to play extravagant shots. Maxwell delivered to his name as he now holds the record for the highest individual score in the history of BBL, surpassing the previous best of 147 not out, which was earlier scored by teammate Marcus Stoinis. Not just that, this was Maxwell's 100th game in the BBL.

While fans were celebrating his achievements, a set of WWE fans initially did not understand why was their favourite fighter was trending on the site. When they later found out the reason, they could only question why was Maxwell called by a name of the WWE legend.

Saw the big show trending and i thought the worst but its only about shitty cricket pic.twitter.com/IhzSnE18NN — spiderwan bissaka (@kingsofdread) January 19, 2022

See The Big Show trending and see it’s cricket related…



This is the true Big Show… pic.twitter.com/4wSFYs7q0F January 19, 2022

This is why he is called the

"big show"..#BBL #maxwell — CG (@ChiragGahlaut) January 19, 2022

Wow glen maxwell 100 of 41 deliveries second highest big bash one hundred#the big show pic.twitter.com/DfZ3FQZN9h January 19, 2022

As for the BBL clash, the Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) player had opened the innings and was lethal with the bat in hand. His partner Stoinis also showed his power-hitting abilities as he slammed 6 sixes and 4 boundaries to remain unbeaten on 75 of just 31 deliveries.

While the two batsmen powered the side to 273 runs, it also became Melbourne Stars' highest runs in the history of BBL and the third highest in the history of T20 cricket - including domestic, international and franchise cricket.