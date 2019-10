Cricket Australia XI vs Pakistan, T20I Dream11 Prediction: Best picks for CAU vs PAK today

Dream11 Prediction - Cricket Australia XI vs Pakistan T20I

CAU vs PAK Dream11 Team: Fantasy cricket predictions and tips for Cricket Australia XI vs Pakistan T20I match today, October 30 at Bankstown Oval in Sydney.

Cricket Australia XI vs Pakistan 2nd T20I (AUS vs SL) Dream11

Wicketkeeper – Baxter Holt, Mohammad Rizwan (VC)

Batters – Babar Azam, Asif Ali, Alex Ross

All-Rounders – Will Sutherland (C), Chris Green, Imad Wasim

Bowlers – Mohammad Amir, Lloyd Pope, Shadab Khan

CAU vs PAK My Dream11 Team

Baxter Holt, Mohammad Rizwan (VC), Babar Azam, Asif Ali, Alex Ross, Will Sutherland (C), Chris Green, Imad Wasim, Mohammad Amir, Lloyd Pope, Shadab Khan

CAU vs PAK Probable Playing 11

Australia: Chris Lynn (C), Mackenzie Harvey, Alex Ross, Will Sutherland, Baxter Holt, Jake Fraser-McGurk, Chris Green, Ben Dwarshuis, Mickey Edwards, Lloyd Pope, Dan Fallins.

Pakistan Squad: Babar Azam (C), Fakhar Zaman, Imam-ul-Haq, Iftikhar Ahmed, Haris Sohail, Mohammad Rizwan (WK), Asif Ali, Imad Wasim, Shadab Khan, Wahab Riaz, Mohammad Amir, Mohammad Irfan, Khushdil Shah, Musa Khan, Mohammad Hasnain, Usman Qadir.

