CRICKET

Cricket Australia to face loss over Rs 170000000 after Travis Head's 123-run carnage in Perth: Know real reason

Australia won the Ashes 2025-26 opener in Perth by 8 wickets, courtesy of Travis Head's magnificent 123-run knock. However, this win has come with a cost, and Cricket Australia is set to suffer huge loss. Know the whole story.

Latest News

Aseem Sharma

Updated : Nov 23, 2025, 01:04 PM IST

Cricket Australia to face loss over Rs 170000000 after Travis Head's 123-run carnage in Perth: Know real reason
Travis Head scored 123 runs in the second innings of the Perth Test
Australia clinched the Ashes 2025-26 opener at Perth's Optus Stadium by 8 wickets on the second day of the match, courtesy of a stellar knock by Travis Head in the second innings. However, this win is expected to cost Cricket Australia a ton of money. Yes, you read it right! The Australian cricket board is set to suffer losses of over AUD 3 million, which is roughly Rs 17.36 crore in ticketing revenue, as the match ended in two days. On the first day of the Perth Test, over 51,000 fans were in attendance to watch the game, followed by nearly 50,000 fans on the next day.

 

Talking about the estimated loss, Cricket Australia's chief executive, Todd Green, said, ''It's difficult for a number of different groups, our broadcasters first of all. Certainly us, on ticket sales, and our partners and sponsors. There's a big economic impact on this series.''

 

 

Deets about the Perth Test

 

England won the Toss and opted to bat first at Perth's Optus Stadium. Batting first, England failed to churn out big scores and were bundled out before the end of the second Session at 172. In reply, the home side also failed to put a lead on the visiting team and was bowled out for 132. On the first day of the Perth Test, a total of 19 wickets fell, 10 of England and nine of Australia.

 

In the second innings, England posted 164 runs, setting a target of 205 for the home side. The Baggy Greens achieved the target before Day 2 Stumps and won the match by 8 wickets.

