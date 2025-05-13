Cricket Australia has clarified its stance, stating it will support players' individual decisions regarding their return to India for the IPL. However, arrangements will need to be made for players who are participating in the IPL and are also expected to join Australia's squad for the WTC final.

The Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 season is scheduled to restart on May 17, following a suspension due to border tensions between India and Pakistan, which has presented many international players with a difficult decision regarding their participation. Reports indicate that players such as Josh Hazlewood and Mitchell Starc are likely to withdraw from the remainder of the IPL season, while other players are still considering their options. In response to this situation, Cricket Australia has clarified its position on the involvement of Australian players in the T20 league.

The IPL 2025 season was originally planned to conclude with the final on May 25 but has been extended to June 03 due to the border tensions between India and Pakistan, which necessitated the season's postponement. This adjustment means that the final of the 18th edition of the T20 league will occur just one week before the World Test Championship final between Australia and South Africa, creating a challenging situation for Australian and South African players.

Cricket Australia has clarified its stance, stating it will support players' individual decisions regarding their return to India for the IPL. However, arrangements will need to be made for players who are participating in the IPL and are also expected to join Australia's squad for the WTC final on June 11.

What Cricket Australia said?

"Cricket Australia will support players in their individual decisions whether to return to India or not," CA said in a statement.

The board also mentioned, "Team management will work through the preparation implications for the World Test Championship final for those players who choose to play in the remaining IPL matches.

CA also said, "We are maintaining communication with the Australian Government and BCCI around security arrangements and safety."

Players likely to leave IPL 2025

Among the Australian players participating in the IPL, Josh Hazlewood is confirmed to be unavailable, while decisions from Pat Cummins, Travis Head, Josh Inglis, and Mitch Starc are still pending.

Others, especially those focused on the World Test Championship final beginning June 11, are reportedly prioritizing recovery and preparation over their franchise obligations. Moreover, several players will require new No Objection Certificates (NOCs), as their existing clearances were valid only until the original IPL final date of May 25.

BCCI's message to IPL franchises on overseas players

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has instructed all franchises to ensure the return of overseas players for the IPL. Cricket Australia's message clarifies its position on the matter.