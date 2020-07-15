Cricket Australia announces fixture list for BBL10, WBBL06 amid COVID-19 crisis

Just like every season, both BBL and WBBL sides are set to play 14 regular matches in the season.

The season 10 of the Big Bash League (BBL) will kick-off earlier than usual with the Women's Big Bash League(WBBL) being the stand-alone competition again, Cricket Australia announced.

December 3, is set to mark the start of the BBL season 10 this year with Adelaide Strikers going head to head against Melbourne Renegades at the Adelaide Oval to kick start yet another exciting tournament.

The match will also be after the day one stump of Australia's Test series against India at the Gabba.

Just like every season, BBL and WBBL are set to play 14 regular matches in the season.

CA also announced that with the ongoing coronavirus crisis across the globe, there are chances that the fixtures may be subject to changes if needed.

Head of Big Bash Leagues at Cricket Australia, Alistair Dobson, also expressed his hopes of seeing fans being excited by the prospect of longer seasons and more prime time cricket.

"While we know that the challenging, fast-changing coronavirus pandemic could ultimately mean revisions to the schedule, there is nonetheless a lot to like about the way both competitions are shaping up," he said.

"It is our sincere hope that the WBBL-06 and KFC BBL-10 will go some way towards lifting the spirits of, and restoring a sense of normality to, the nation."

"We’ll continue to act in accordance with public health advice and government protocols to ensure the safety of the public, players and support staff," he added.

HERE ARE THE FULL FIXTURES OF BBL SEASON 10:

There's more important things in the world than cricket right now, but here's how we'd love to see the summer of BBL unfold. Stay safe and healthy everyone! #BBL10 pic.twitter.com/yE3tKuAEGp — KFC Big Bash League (@BBL) July 15, 2020

HERE ARE THE FULL FIXTURES OF WBBL SEASON 6: