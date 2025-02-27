This video has surfaced on social media during a time of intense scrutiny for Pakistan cricket, following their disappointing performance in the Champions Trophy,

Pakistan's opening batsman, Imam-ul-Haq, recently shared intriguing insights into the leadership style of captain Mohammad Rizwan, shedding light on his off-field habits. Imam appeared as a guest on the Ultra Edge podcast while gearing up for the upcoming Champions Trophy 2025, where he explored the dynamics of leadership within the Pakistan dressing room.

The opening batsman erupted into laughter, exclaiming, "Who should I designate as a leader? Everyone seems to be at odds with each other." He then gestured towards Rizwan, praising his efforts in organizing hotel rooms for prayer, gathering the team for prayers, setting up white sheets for Namaz, enforcing restrictions on non-Muslims, and even creating WhatsApp groups for prayer schedules.

This video has surfaced on social media during a time of intense scrutiny for Pakistan cricket, following their disappointing performance in the Champions Trophy, where they were eliminated in the group stage after losses to India and New Zealand.

Pakistan cricketer Imam ul Haq on why Captain Maulana Mohammad Rizwan focuses more on Islamic values than cricket:

-When they reach a new destination

- Finds a room for Namaz in hotel.

- BAN NON MUSLIMS FROM ENTERING THE ROOM.

- Spreads white sheets in room for Namaz.

-Make… pic.twitter.com/H8nxuLtFvY — Megh Updates (@MeghUpdates) February 26, 2025

The scheduled Pakistan vs Bangladesh Champions Trophy match at Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium was unfortunately called off due to rain on Thursday. As a result, both teams were awarded one point each. Despite this, Pakistan's performance in the tournament left much to be desired, as they finished at the bottom of the Group A table under the leadership of Mohammad Rizwan. With only one point and a net run rate (NRR) of -1.087, it was a disappointing outcome for the defending champions and tournament hosts.

This finish marked a new low for Pakistan, as they now hold the record for the worst-ever finish by defending champions in Champions Trophy history. Surpassing Australia's previous record of one point and -0.680 NRR in the 2013 tournament, Pakistan's performance fell short of expectations and left fans and analysts alike questioning the team's capabilities.

Also read| 'Officially the end game?': MS Dhoni drops big IPL retirement hint using Morse code