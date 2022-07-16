Search icon
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeCricket

'Craze of MS Dhoni': Legendary batsman surrounded by fans asking for selfie in London, watch video

Former Indian skipper MS Dhoni was spotted in the streets of London as he got surrounded by a swarm of people who kept asking him for a selfie.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Jul 16, 2022, 07:48 PM IST

'Craze of MS Dhoni': Legendary batsman surrounded by fans asking for selfie in London, watch video
MS Dhoni gets surrounded by selfie-hungry fans in London streets

Former Team India skipper MS Dhoni may not play for the national team anymore, but he still remains one of the most loved cricketers, not just in India, but across the whole world. A recent viral video of Dhoni shows him surrounded by a swarm of people, who kept asking the legendary batsman for a selfie. 

And mind you, this video was shot in the streets of London, and not anywhere in India, which just goes on to show just how much the 41-year-old is worshipped even after his retirement from international cricket. 

Dhoni had flown to the United Kingdom earlier this month, to celebrate his 12th wedding anniversary with his wife Sakshi. Later, he also celebrated his 41st birthday, in the presence of Sakshi, and some of his friends, including the likes of Rishabh Pant, and Mohammed Siraj among others. 

READ| Check out Virat Kohli's classy reply to Babar Azam's viral 'stay strong' tweet

Watch:

After MS Dhoni's birthday pictures took the internet by storm, he was spotted meeting Team India players in their dressing room, with BCCI sharing pics of the legendary skipper sharing his words of wisdom with some of the youngsters. 

Later, he also attended the 3rd T20I between India and England, followed by the first and second ODI as well. Judging by the trend, Dhoni could be in attendance for the series decider in Manchester as well, which is scheduled to be played on Sunday, July 17. 

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
Most Viewed
More
The Family Man actress Shreya Dhanwanthary sets the internet ablaze with her bikini photos
Sanju Samson to Rahul Tripathi: Cricketers netizens believe Team India will miss against South Africa
6 times Janhvi Kapoor handled wardrobe malfunctions like a pro
Sara Ali Khan looks sizzling hot in see-through dress, shares photos on Instagram
Rare photo of Gyanvapi complex clicked in 1868, see here
Speed Reads
More
First-image
ICSE class 10 results date announced: Know time and steps to check
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More
This is the isMobile valuefalseAnd Ad platformDNA_Web

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 INDIA DOT COM PRIVATE LIMITED, ALL RIGHTS RESERVED.