'Craze of MS Dhoni': Legendary batsman surrounded by fans asking for selfie in London, watch video

MS Dhoni gets surrounded by selfie-hungry fans in London streets

Former Team India skipper MS Dhoni may not play for the national team anymore, but he still remains one of the most loved cricketers, not just in India, but across the whole world. A recent viral video of Dhoni shows him surrounded by a swarm of people, who kept asking the legendary batsman for a selfie.

And mind you, this video was shot in the streets of London, and not anywhere in India, which just goes on to show just how much the 41-year-old is worshipped even after his retirement from international cricket.

Dhoni had flown to the United Kingdom earlier this month, to celebrate his 12th wedding anniversary with his wife Sakshi. Later, he also celebrated his 41st birthday, in the presence of Sakshi, and some of his friends, including the likes of Rishabh Pant, and Mohammed Siraj among others.

READ| Check out Virat Kohli's classy reply to Babar Azam's viral 'stay strong' tweet

Watch:

After MS Dhoni's birthday pictures took the internet by storm, he was spotted meeting Team India players in their dressing room, with BCCI sharing pics of the legendary skipper sharing his words of wisdom with some of the youngsters.

Later, he also attended the 3rd T20I between India and England, followed by the first and second ODI as well. Judging by the trend, Dhoni could be in attendance for the series decider in Manchester as well, which is scheduled to be played on Sunday, July 17.