'Craze beyond borders': Virat Kohli's poster seen in Pakistan Super League game - See viral pic

'Cricket knows no boundaries', this anecdote was truly justified once again on Friday as cricket fans on Twitter were ecstatic to see just how Virat Kohli is adored around the globe. Not only in India, Kohli has fans in Pakistan as well.

Don't believe us? Well on Friday, a fan in Pakistan was seen holding Virat Kohli's poster during the Pakistan Super League 2022 match between Multan Sultans and Quetta Gladiators.

READ| IND vs WI: Virat Kohli's crisp fifty helps India score 186, West Indies need 187 to level series

The picture is now being shared widely on social media, which features a Pakistani fan wanting to see Virat Kohli scoring a century in Pakistan.

Here is the viral pic of a Pakistani fan holding Virat Kohli's poster:

A Virat Kohli fan in PSL with the banner of, "I want to see your century in Pakistan, Virat". pic.twitter.com/XzHlBPq43A — Mufaddal Vohra (@mufaddal_vohra) February 18, 2022

Craze beyond boundaries for King Kohli . Virat Kohli Fan found with a banner in #PSL ! GOAT for the Reason #KingKohli @imVkohli pic.twitter.com/wxliRCwyEd February 18, 2022

Not just Pakistani fans, Indian fans would also love Virat to reach the triple-figure mark as soon as possible and raise the bat in celebration. It's been more than two years since Kohli last scored a ton in international cricket.

READ| Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli and Babar Azam are top three for THIS T20I record

The 33-year-old's last century came during India's maiden day-night Test versus Bangladesh in 2019. Despite the barren spell, Kohli's bat hasn't been entirely quiet in the meantime.

On Friday, the former Indian skipper scored a gritty fifty to help India reach the score of 186/5 in the second T20I versus West Indies.