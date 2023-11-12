Cramp comedy: Mohammad Rizwan's theatrical exit stirs laughter in 2023 World Cup England vs Pakistan match

Rizwan's struggle with cramps had become a recurring theme in the tournament. In a memorable century against Sri Lanka, he had fallen to the ground multiple times, receiving extensive on-field treatment.

In the high-stakes encounter between Pakistan and England during the 2023 World Cup in Kolkata, the narrative took an unexpected turn when Mohammad Rizwan, the team's beacon of hope in a challenging chase of 338, faced a comically painful moment.

Rizwan walked in at a precarious 10-2 in the third over, teaming up with Babar Azam to stabilize the innings. The partnership showed promise until Rizwan, with 36 off 51 balls, decided to take on Moeen Ali. Demonstrating a mix of confidence and audacity, he faced Moeen's first ball with a solid front foot block, only to follow it up with a bold charge down the pitch, attempting a cover drive on the next delivery.

The turning point came with Moeen's third ball. Rizwan, in a daring move, charged even further down the pitch, attempting a colossal swipe across the line. However, his ambitious shot missed the mark entirely, resulting in the ball crashing into the stumps and handing England their fourth wicket. The dismissal left the commentators, led by Ian Ward, humorously remarking, "There is a certain degree of painful comedy in that dismissal for Rizwan."

The scene took an even more theatrical turn when, post-dismissal, Rizwan dramatically clutched his hamstring, spun around on one leg, and collapsed heavily to the ground, clearly battling cramps. The entire episode added an unexpected layer of humor to the intense match, with fans and commentators alike finding a touch of amusement in the unfortunate yet amusing theatrics.

Ironically, Rizwan's struggle with cramps had become a recurring theme in the tournament. In a memorable century against Sri Lanka, he had fallen to the ground multiple times, receiving extensive on-field treatment. The England match further underscored this pattern as it took several minutes before Rizwan could muster the strength to leave the field, leaving spectators with a blend of sympathy and laughter at the unforgettable "painful comedy" of the moment.