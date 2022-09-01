Search icon
CPL 2022 live streaming: When and where to watch match between St Lucia Kings vs Trinbago Knight Riders

Know all the details about the upcoming Caribbean Premier League match between St Lucia Kings vs Trinbago Knight Riders.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Sep 01, 2022, 02:21 PM IST

St Lucia Kings vs Trinbago Knight Riders

Caribbean Premier League (CPL 2022) kicked off on August 31 with defending champions St Kitts and Nevis Patriots taking on Jamaica Tallahwahs in the first game of the season. The Tallawahs beat the Patriots by 47 runs to kick off their campaign on a winning note. 

Trinbago Knight Riders, the most successful team in the CPL will kick off their campaign against St Lucis Kings in the second match of the season on September 1, at Warner Park, Basseterre, St Kitts. 

Trinbago Knight Riders finished at the top spot in the Caribbean Premier League 2021 points table with 6 wins and 4 losses from their 10 matches in the league. The team had 12 points.

St Lucia Kings ended up at the 4th spot in the Caribbean Premier League 2021 points table with 5 wins and 5 losses from their 10 matches in the league. The team had 10 points.

When and what time will the CPL 2022 game between St Lucia Kings vs Trinbago Knight Riders start?

The CPL match between St Lucia Kings vs Trinbago Knight Riders will be played on September 1 (Thursday) at 7:30 PM IST.

Which channel will telecast the CPL 2022 game between St Lucia Kings vs Trinbago Knight Riders in India?

The CPL match between St Lucia Kings vs Trinbago Knight Riders will be telecasted on the Star Sports network.

How to watch the live streaming of the CPL 2022 game between St Lucia Kings vs Trinbago Knight Riders in India?

The CPL match between St Lucia Kings vs Trinbago Knight Riders live streaming will be available on the Fancode app.

Squads

St Lucia Kings: Faf du Plessis, Tim David, Roston Chase, Johnson Charles, Kesrick Williams, David Wiese, Alzarri Joseph, Scott Kuggeleijn, Mark Deyal, Jeavor Royal, Matthew Forde, Leroy Lugg, Preston Mcsween, Larry Edwards, Ackeem Auguste, Rivaldo Clarke

Trinbago Knight Riders: Kieron Pollard, Andre Russell, Sunil Narine, Nicholas Pooran, Colin Munro, Akeal Hosein, Maheesh Theekshana, Tim Seifert, Seekkuge Prasanna, Jayden Seales, Ali Khan, Tion Webster, Khary Pierre, Anderson Phillip, Terrance Hinds, Leonardo Julien, Shaaron Lewis, Ravi Rampaul

