CPL 2020 weather forecast, JT vs SKNP: Crucial match for Jamaica

Tarouba weather forecast, Jamaica Tallawahs vs St Kitts and Nevis Patriots: CPL 2020

The Caribbean Premier League (CPL) 2020 will see the 25th match in the league stages between Jamaica Tallawahs and the St Kitts and Nevis Patriots. The match is crucial for the Jamaica Tallawahs as a win could seal their spot in the semi-finals while a loss will open the door for Barbados Tridents to sneak through. St Kitts and Nevis Patriots have endured a torrid time in CPL 2020 and they will be determined to spoil the party for some of the teams as they look to end the season on the ultimate high.

However, the Jamaica Tallawahs will be keeping one close look at the weather today. Light thunderstorms are forecast in the morning and there is a 10 percent chances of the match getting disrupted. The weather is slated fine for the rest of the day. However, in the evening, there are showers predicted again and that could impact the second match between the Barbados Tridents and the Guyana Amazon Warriors

Jamaica Tallawahs vs St Kitts and Nevis Patriots: Squads

Jamaica Tallawahs: Glenn Phillips(w), Chadwick Walton, Jermaine Blackwood, Asif Ali, Rovman Powell(c), Andre Russell, Carlos Brathwaite, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Nkrumah Bonner, Sandeep Lamichhane, Fidel Edwards

St Kitts and Nevis Patriots: Evin Lewis, Chris Lynn, Joshua Da Silva, Ben Dunk, Denesh Ramdin(w), Dominic Drakes, Rayad Emrit(c), Imran Khan, Alzarri Joseph, Sheldon Cottrell, Jon-Russ Jaggesar.