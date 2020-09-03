CPL 2020: Trinbago Knight Riders stay unbeaten, Guyana Amazon Warriors enter semis

Trinbago Knight Riders made it eight out eight in CPL 2020 by defeating the St Kitts and Nevis Patriots comfortably. Lendl Simmons, who had struggled in this tournament, finally came good while Sikandar Raza of Zimbabwe put in a fine bowling performance. In the other game, the Guyana Amazon Warriors sealed their spot in the playoffs by beating the St Lucia Zouks by seven wickets in quick time to boost their net run-rate. Although the St Lucia Zouks are also through to the playoffs, the nature of their loss will hurt them as they seek to recover momentum with just six games of the league stages left.

Dwayne Bravo led the Trinbago Knight Riders as regular skipper Kieron Pollard opted to rest due to a niggle while even Sunil Narine also warmed the bench. Trinbago Knight Riders started sluggishly when Amir Jangoo was dismissed cheaply while Colin Munro was forced to retire hurt after a short ball hit his glove just before the rain break. However, that set the stage for Simmons and Darren Bravo to stage a wonderful partnership.

Simmons blasted a six off Rayad Emrit and Jon-Russ Jaggesar followed with a boundary. Although the St Kitts and Nevis Patriots dried up the boundaries for at least four-five overs, the partnership moved on well. Simmons hit another six off Emrit and notched up his 17th CPL fifty. After getting to his landmark, he hit a four and a six off Jaggesar followed by two fours off Sheldon Cottrell. Darren Bravo also hit a six off Cottrell but in the next over bowled by Dominic Drakes, Bravo hit a six and a four. Simmons neared his century with two sixes off Alzarri Joseph but both Darren Bravo and Simmons fell in quick succession, with Simmons out for 96. Dwayne Bravo ended the innings with a six as Trinbago Knight Riders ended on 174/4.

In response, St Kitts and Nevis Patriots did not get going at all, with Chris Lynn struggling for timing and momentum. When Kharry Pierre dismissed Evin Lewis cheaply, it was an uphill task. Pravin Tambe, the first Indian to play in the CPL, bowled brilliantly to finish with 4-1-12-1, with his one wicket coming of Joshua Da Silva. Sikandar Raza’s three wickets in the middle overs ensured St Kitts and Nevis Patriots horror season would be prolonged.

Guyana Amazon Warriors qualify

In the other game, Shimron Hetmyer’s blazing knock and a solid performance bowling helped Guyana Amazon Warriors seal their spot in the playoffs. After a slight drizzle that delayed the start of play, Guyana Amazon Warriors chose to bowl and immediately had the St Lucia Zouks in trouble, getting rid of Andre Fletcher. Two back-to-back maidens followed and although Rahkeem Cornwall threatened with two sixes and two fours, he was dismissed for 21 by Romario Shepherd.

From that point on, it was an uphill struggle with Keemo Paul taking two wickets in one over. When Sohail Tanvir fell cheaply, St Lucia Zouks looked like they would not get to 100 but Javelle Glenn struck some boundaries off Keemo Paul and St Lucia Zouks ended with 109/7.

Chanderpaul Hemraj and Brandon King started well but King was sent back by Scott Kuggeleijn. However, Hetmyer, after a slow start, opened up in style by hammering Cornwall for a big six. In the 10th over bowled by Chemar Holder, Hetmyer smashed two sixes and three fours as 24 runs came off the over. Hetmyer notched up his fifty off 33 balls as Guyana Amazon Warriors won the game with 37 balls to spare.

The upcoming two games on Thursday will be important for both Jamaica Tallawahs and Barbados Tridents as they try to seal the fourth spot.