CPL 2020 LIVE: When and Where to watch St Lucia Zouks vs Guyana Amazon Warriors

Guyana Amazon Warriors will take on St Lucia Zouks in the Caribbean Premier League (CPL) 2020.

While Zouks are already in the semi-finals, the Warriors have finally found momentum and have registered a couple of convincing wins under their belts. A win in this game will almost assure the Warriors' place in the semi-finals.

When and where to watch St Lucia Zouks vs Guyana Amazon Warriors?

Where and when is the St Lucia Zouks vs Guyana Amazon Warriors, Hero CPL 2020 match being played?

The St Lucia Zouks vs Guyana Amazon Warriors, Hero CPL 2020 match will be played on September 3, 2020, at Brian Lara Stadium in Tarouba, Trinidad.

What time does the St Lucia Zouks vs Guyana Amazon Warriors, Hero CPL 2020 match begin?

The St Lucia Zouks vs Guyana Amazon Warriors, Hero CPL 2020 match will begin at 3:00 AM IST.

Where to watch St Lucia Zouks vs Guyana Amazon Warriors, Hero CPL 2020 live in India (TV channels)?

The St Lucia Zouks vs Guyana Amazon Warriors, Hero CPL 2020 live match will be telecasted on Star Sports, Star Sports HD in India.

How and where to watch online St Lucia Zouks vs Guyana Amazon Warriors, Hero CPL 2020 live streaming?

The St Lucia Zouks vs Guyana Amazon Warriors, Hero CPL 2020 final live telecast will be available online on Hotstar in India.