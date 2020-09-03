CPL 2020 JT vs SKNP: Likely XIs, head to head record

The Caribbean Premier League 2020 has seen three out of the four teams seal their spot in the play-offs. Trinbago Knight Riders are unbeaten while the likes of St Lucia Zouks and the Guyana Amazon Warriors have already sealed their spot in the playoffs. A win for Jamaica Tallawahs in their game against bottom-ranked St Kitts and Nevis Patriots might boost them into the final four while a loss could open the door for Barbados Tridents to get entry. The fourth spot is up for grabs and all St Kitts and Nevis Patriots can hope for is spoil the party for the Jamaica Tallawahs.

JAM vs SKN HEAD TO HEAD RECORD

Total matches played: 12

Won by St Kitts and Nevis Patriots: 6

Won By Jamaica Tallawahs: 6

LIKELY TEAMS

The Jamaica Tallawahs have endured a weird campaign so far. The top order has not performed well but their dependence has been totally on Andre Russell for the knockout blows. The fact that they have a powerful spin duo as well as the experience of Fidel Edwards might tempt them to not make many changes. St Kitts and Nevis Patriots, on the other hand, are trying but not able to achieve consistency. Both teams might go unchanged for this crucial match, especially for the Jamaica Tallawahs.

Teams:

St Kitts and Nevis Patriots (Probable XI): Evin Lewis, Kieran Powell, Joshua Da Silva, Denesh Ramdin(w), Ben Dunk, Sohail Tanvir, Rayad Emrit(c), Ish Sodhi, Imran Khan, Alzarri Joseph, Jon-Russ Jaggesar

Jamaica Tallawahs (Probable XI): Glenn Phillips(w), Chadwick Walton, Jermaine Blackwood, Asif Ali, Rovman Powell(c), Andre Russell, Carlos Brathwaite, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Nkrumah Bonner, Sandeep Lamichhane, Fidel Edwards

STATS

Most runs for St Kitts and Nevis Patriots: 202 Evin Lewis

Most runs for Jamaica Tallawahs: 248 Glenn Phillips

Most wickets for St Kitts and Nevis Patriots: 10 Rayad Emrit

Most wickets for Jamaica Tallawahs: 13 Mujeeb Ur Rahman

JAM vs SKN PREDICTION

The inconsistency of the Jamaica Tallawahs and the poor form of the St Kitts and Nevis Patriots makes this clash unpredictable. However, due to the sheer presence of Andre Russell’s big-hitting, Jamaica Tallawahs hold the edge against the St Kitts and Nevis Patriots. The only chance they have is that they dismiss Russell and Carlos Brathwaite cheaply.