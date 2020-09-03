CPL 2020 Jamaica Tallawahs vs St Kitts and Nevis Patriots: Live streaming, India time

Headlines

Meet the man who leads Rs 42,708 crore company, his family has Rs 1,14,930 crore net worth

Gadar 2: Sunny Deol opens up on his iconic character, says 'Tara Singh is our Hulk, Superman'

Sushant Singh Rajput's lookalike sets internet ablaze with uncanny resemblanace, watch his videos

Jad Hadid, Avinash Sachdev eliminated from Bigg Boss OTT 2? Netizens react

Meet doctor-turned-IAS officer who cracked UPSC CSE in 1st attempt to secure AIR 4, know her Tina Dabi connection

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Meet the man who leads Rs 42,708 crore company, his family has Rs 1,14,930 crore net worth

Gyanvapi survey enters day 3: Hindu side claims secondary stage has begun, Muslim side cooperates

Gadar 2: Sunny Deol opens up on his iconic character, says 'Tara Singh is our Hulk, Superman'

Best Bollywood movies on friendship to watch this Friendship Day 

10 Influential women who shaped the Mughal Empire

10 desi superfoods to support your gut health

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

5 bad habits that may cause severe health issues

How were the planets named? Know their Roman connection here

Ananya Panday flaunts her curves in blue bikini, shares glimpse of vacation in Ibiza, netizens ask ‘Aditya kidhar hai?’

Gyanvapi survey enters day 3: Hindu side claims secondary stage has begun, Muslim side cooperates

Kumar Sanu's fan cycles 1200 km from Rajasthan to Mumbai to meet him, singer impressed

Haryana violence: Bulldozer action continues, hotel from where stones were pelted demolished in Nuh

Anupam Kher misses Satish Kaushik on Friendship Day, shares photo

Gadar 2: Sunny Deol opens up on his iconic character, says 'Tara Singh is our Hulk, Superman'

Jad Hadid, Avinash Sachdev eliminated from Bigg Boss OTT 2? Netizens react

HomeCricket

Cricket

CPL 2020 Jamaica Tallawahs vs St Kitts and Nevis Patriots: Live streaming, India time

The 25th match of the Caribbean Premier League (CPL) 2020 will see Jamaica Tallawahs taking on the St Kitts and Nevis Patriots. This is a must-win game for Jamaica Tallawahs in the race for CPL 2020 playoffs.

article-main
Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Sep 03, 2020, 01:59 PM IST

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

The 25th match of the CPL 2020 will see Jamaica Tallawahs vs St Kitts and Nevis Patriots at the Brian Lara stadium in Tarouba, Trinidad. This is a must-win game for the Jamaica Tallawahs and a victory over bottom-placed St Kitts and Nevis Patriots could push them closer to a spot in the CPL 2020 play-offs. However, on the other hand, a loss for the Jamaica Tallawahs could see Barbados Tridents capitalise on the opportunity but they have a tough match against the in-form Guyana Amazon Warriors.

When and where to watch Jamaica Tallawahs vs St Kitts and Nevis Patriots

Where and when is the Jamaica Tallawahs vs St Kitts and Nevis Patriots, Hero CPL 2020 match being played?

The Jamaica Tallawahs vs St Kitts and Nevis Patriots, Hero CPL 2020 match will be played on September 3, 2020, at Brian Lara Stadium in Tarouba, Trinidad.

What time does the Jamaica Tallawahs vs St Kitts and Nevis Patriots, Hero CPL 2020 match begin?

The Jamaica Tallawahs vs St Kitts and Nevis Patriots, Hero CPL 2020 match will begin at 07:30 PM IST.

Where to watch Jamaica Tallawahs vs St Kitts and Nevis Patriots, Hero CPL 2020 live in India (TV channels)?

The Jamaica Tallawahs vs St Kitts and Nevis Patriots, Hero CPL 2020 live match will be telecasted on Star Sports, Star Sports HD in India.

How and where to watch online Jamaica Tallawahs vs St Kitts and Nevis Patriots, Hero CPL 2020 live streaming?

The Jamaica Tallawahs vs St Kitts and Nevis Patriots, Hero CPL 2020 final live telecast will be available online on Hotstar in India. It will also be streamed simultaneously on FanCode.

RECOMMENDED STORIES

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

Meet highest paid employee of Reliance, relative of Mukesh Ambani, not a CEO, not from IIT, IIM, his salary is…

'I am sure people...': Hema Malini comments on Dharmendra-Shabana Azmi's kiss in Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani

Sushmita Sen reacts to being called ‘gold digger’ after rumoured relationship with Lalit Modi: ‘I don’t need to…’

‘I can’t work against my self-respect’: Bombay High Court judge resigns in open court

Arjun Kapoor takes time off to rejuvenate at medical health resort in Austria, shares glimpses of time there

MORE

MOST VIEWED

5 bad habits that may cause severe health issues

How were the planets named? Know their Roman connection here

Ananya Panday flaunts her curves in blue bikini, shares glimpse of vacation in Ibiza, netizens ask ‘Aditya kidhar hai?’

In pics: Priyanka Chopra shares glimpse of 'magical' family time with Nick Jonas, daughter Malti Marie

Kangana Ranaut attends sister-in-law Ritu Ranaut's baby shower, dances with family

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

MORE