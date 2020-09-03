CPL 2020 Jamaica Tallawahs vs St Kitts and Nevis Patriots: Live streaming, India time

The 25th match of the Caribbean Premier League (CPL) 2020 will see Jamaica Tallawahs taking on the St Kitts and Nevis Patriots. This is a must-win game for Jamaica Tallawahs in the race for CPL 2020 playoffs.

The 25th match of the CPL 2020 will see Jamaica Tallawahs vs St Kitts and Nevis Patriots at the Brian Lara stadium in Tarouba, Trinidad. This is a must-win game for the Jamaica Tallawahs and a victory over bottom-placed St Kitts and Nevis Patriots could push them closer to a spot in the CPL 2020 play-offs. However, on the other hand, a loss for the Jamaica Tallawahs could see Barbados Tridents capitalise on the opportunity but they have a tough match against the in-form Guyana Amazon Warriors.

When and where to watch Jamaica Tallawahs vs St Kitts and Nevis Patriots

Where and when is the Jamaica Tallawahs vs St Kitts and Nevis Patriots, Hero CPL 2020 match being played?

The Jamaica Tallawahs vs St Kitts and Nevis Patriots, Hero CPL 2020 match will be played on September 3, 2020, at Brian Lara Stadium in Tarouba, Trinidad.

What time does the Jamaica Tallawahs vs St Kitts and Nevis Patriots, Hero CPL 2020 match begin?

The Jamaica Tallawahs vs St Kitts and Nevis Patriots, Hero CPL 2020 match will begin at 07:30 PM IST.

Where to watch Jamaica Tallawahs vs St Kitts and Nevis Patriots, Hero CPL 2020 live in India (TV channels)?

The Jamaica Tallawahs vs St Kitts and Nevis Patriots, Hero CPL 2020 live match will be telecasted on Star Sports, Star Sports HD in India.

How and where to watch online Jamaica Tallawahs vs St Kitts and Nevis Patriots, Hero CPL 2020 live streaming?

The Jamaica Tallawahs vs St Kitts and Nevis Patriots, Hero CPL 2020 final live telecast will be available online on Hotstar in India. It will also be streamed simultaneously on FanCode.