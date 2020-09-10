CPL 2020 final weather forecast, TKR vs SLZ: No rain forecast

Tarouba weather forecast, Trinbago Knight Riders vs St Lucia Zouks: CPL 2020

The CPL 2020 final is here and it will feature the dominant Trinbago Knight Riders taking on the St Lucia Zouks at the Brian Lara stadium in Tarouba, Trinidad. Trinbago Knight Riders will be favorites for the title, having remained undefeated throughout CPL 2020. They have been dominant against all opposition and will be aiming to create history when they win the CPL 2020 title undefeated. On the other hand, St Lucia Zouks have an inspirational captain in Darren Sammy and he will be determined to break the stranglehold of the Trinbago Knight Riders in CPL

The weather for today in Tarouba is good. The skies will be bright and there could be a little bit of cloud cover as well. As the game progresses, there could be a chance of showers but that is after the game has ended.

Trinbago Knight Riders vs St Lucia Zouks: Squads

Trinbago Knight Riders Squad: Lendl Simmons, Amir Jangoo, Colin Munro, Darren Bravo, Tim Seifert(w), Kieron Pollard(c), Sikandar Raza, Dwayne Bravo, Akeal Hosein, Anderson Phillip, Khary Pierre, Pravin Tambe, Sunil Narine, Fawad Ahmed, Ali Khan, Tion Webster, Jayden Seales

St Lucia Zouks Squad: Rahkeem Cornwall, Andre Fletcher(w), Leniko Boucher, Kavem Hodge, Najibullah Zadran, Mohammad Nabi, Daren Sammy(c), Javelle Glenn, Scott Kuggeleijn, Kesrick Williams, Chemar Holder, Saad Bin Zafar, Mark Deyal, Zahir Khan, Obed McCoy, Roston Chase, Kimani Melius