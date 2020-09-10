CPL 2020 final Trinbago Knight Riders vs St Lucia Zouks: Live streaming, India time

The CPL 2020 final will see Trinbago Knight Riders taking on the St Lucia Zouks. Trinbago Knight Riders are unbeaten in the competition so far and will be aiming to create history.

CPL 2020 final will take place between Trinbago Knight Riders and St Lucia Zouks at the Brian Lara stadium in Tarouba.

Trinbago Knight Riders are on the cusp of creating history in CPL 2020 as they aim to win the title without losing a single game. Trinbago Knight Riders have been undefeated in CPL 2020 so far and they have been dominant in both batting and bowling. St Lucia Zouks, on the other hand, have been patchy but they have the inspirational captaincy of Darren Sammy who will be hoping to break the hoodoo against Trinbago Knight Riders. St Lucia Zouks have won only two out of their 16 encounters against the Trinbago Knight Riders and they face an uphill task.

When and where to watch Trinbago Knight Riders vs St Lucia Zouks, CPL 2020 final

Where and when is the Trinbago Knight Riders vs St Lucia Zouks, Hero CPL 2020 final match being played?

The Trinbago Knight Riders vs St Lucia Zouks, Hero CPL 2020 final match will be played on September 10, 2020, at Brian Lara Stadium in Tarouba, Trinidad.

What time does the Trinbago Knight Riders vs St Lucia Zouks, Hero CPL 2020 final begin?

The Trinbago Knight Riders vs St Lucia Zouks, Hero CPL 2020 final match will begin at 07:30 PM IST.

Where to watch Trinbago Knight Riders vs St Lucia Zouks, Hero CPL 2020 final live in India (TV channels)?

The Trinbago Knight Riders vs St Lucia Zouks, Hero CPL 2020 final live match will be telecasted on Star Sports, Star Sports HD in India.

How and where to watch online Trinbago Knight Riders vs St Lucia Zouks, Hero CPL 2020 final live streaming?

The Trinbago Knight Riders vs St Lucia Zouks, Hero CPL 2020 final live telecast will be available online on Hotstar in India. It will also be streamed simultaneously on FanCode.