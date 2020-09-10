CPL 2020 Final: 12 matches, 12 wins for Trinbago Knight Riders as they clinch title against St Lucia Zouks

A perfect season for Trinbago Knight Riders (TKR) as they created history against St Lucia Zouks (SLZ) in the final of the Caribbean Premier League (CPL) 2020.

The Trinbago Knight Riders have won the title without having lost any match throughout the season. It was 12 matches, 12 wins for the side.

TKR, who were batting second chased down the score of 155 as they backed on the 138-run partnership between Lendl Simmons (84*) and Darren Bravo (58*). The side won by 8 wickets with 1.5 overs to spare.

The Zouks had got off to a strong start with their 67-run partnership between Andre Fletcher (39) and Mark Deyal (29). However, Khary Pierre (0/20) and Fawad Ahmed (2/22) put pressure on SLZ, as the batting collapsed. Kieron Pollard took four wickets for Knight Riders.

The victory even got Knight Riders boss Shah Rukh Khan celebrating from home. The Bollywood actor took to Twitter and wrote, "Ami TKR we rule. Awesome display boys...u make us proud, happy and make us party even without a crowd. Love u team. @TKRiders @54simmo and my fav @DMBravo46 well done @KieronPollard55 & my man @DJBravo47 love you how many now4!!! @Bazmccullum come to IPL lov u".

To reach the final, Zouks had bundled out Guyana Amazon Warriors for mere 55 in just 13.4 overs at the Brian Lara Stadium. For Warriors, only Chandrapaul Hemraj top-scored with 25 runs, followed by 11 runs each from Nicholas Pooran and Chris Green. As for the Zouks, Scott Kuggeleijn, Zahir Khan, Roston Chase and Mark Deyal picked two wickets each.

In the other semi-final clash, Knight Riders defeated Jamaica Tallawahs by nine wickets to leave themselves one win away from completing the first perfect season in CPL history.