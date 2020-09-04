CPL 2020 â€“ Barbados Tridents knocked out, Jamaica Tallawahs seal knockout spot

The first match of CPL 2020 on Thursday between Jamaica Tallawahs and the St Kitts and Nevis Patriots was washed out, giving Barbados Tridents a chance to keep the race for the CPL 2020 playoffs alive. However, the defending CPL champions blew it as the suffered a six-wicket loss to the Guyana Amazon Warriors. With this result, the Jamaica Tallawahs sealed their spot in the final four while Barbados Tridents were left to rue a missed chance at the Brian Lara stadium in Tarouba, Trinidad. Thus, the four teams in the playoffs of CPL 2020 are Trinbabo Knight Riders, St Lucia Zouks, Guyana Amazon Warriors and the Jamaica Tallawahs.

In the first match, Jamaica Tallawahs chose to field but it seemed that their plan backfired as Evin Lewis smashed two fours in the first over bowled by Fidel Edwards. After a quiet three overs, Chris Lynn, who has been struggling for form in the entire CPL 2020, opened up in style with a four and two sixes off Mujeeb Ur Rahman. Lewis smashed Veerasammy Permaul for a big six but rain lashed the Brian Lara stadium. After a light drizzle, there was heavy rain for about an hour which transformed the stadium into a lake. After three hours, the game was officially abandoned with both teams sharing a point. The result meant that whatever mathematical chance the St Kitts and Nevis Patriots had of qualifying for the playoffs was washed away.

Barbados Tridents suffer

Luckily, the rain relented and the ground was ready for the second game between Barbados Tridents and Guyana Amazon Warriors. The Guyana Amazon Warriors chose to field and Romario Shepherd, the pacer, had Barbados Tridents on the ropes when he took two wickets in the third over. From that point on, it was an epic struggle as Imran Tahir and Chris Green spun a web around the Barbados Tridents.

At 39/6 in 11 overs, Barbados Tridents needed a miracle. Mitchell Santner and Nyeem Young tried to stitch a solid stand but they could not sustain the momentum and Barbados Tridents ended up on 89/9 in 20 overs.

In response, Guyana Amazon Warriors lost Brandon King in the first over but Chanderpaul Hemraj and Shimron Hetmyer were solid. Hemraj smashed a six and a four off Santner and in the fourth over, he followed it up with two fours and a six off Rashid Khan. Barbados Tridents, though, was not finished as Jason Holder took two wickets in two overs. When Nicholas Pooran fell to Raymond Reifer, there was some life in the match but Ross Taylor, along with Hetmyer, ensured there would be no further hiccups and the Guyana Amazon Warriors won the match in the 15th over to end the hopes of the Barbados Tridents.