CPL 2020 1st semi-final weather forecast, TKR vs JAM: Rain threatens washout

CPL 2020 1st semi-final, Tarouba weather forecast Trinbago Knight Riders vs Jamaica Tallawahs

The CPL 2020 has reached the play-off stages with the first semi-final between Trinbago Knight Riders and the Jamaica Tallawahs at the Brian Lara stadium in Tarouba, Trinidad. Trinbago Knight Riders were undefeated in the league stages, achieving the ‘Perfect 10’ by which they won all 10 league games. Jamaica Tallawahs, on the other hand, have been slightly inconsistent and they head into the semi-final low on confidence having lost their previous game to the St Lucia Zouks by 11 runs. With many key players back in the Trinbago Knight Riders side, this contest will be a close one.

However, the weather in Tarouba, Trinidad for the first semi-final is not too promising. There are 80 percent chances of thunderstorms in the morning in Trinidad and the humidity is 76 percent. If the first semi-final gets washed out, then Trinbago Knight Riders will qualify for the final as they finished higher in the points table.

Trinbago Knight Riders vs Jamaica Tallawahs: Squads

Trinbago Knight Riders Squad: Lendl Simmons, Amir Jangoo, Colin Munro, Darren Bravo, Tim Seifert(w), Kieron Pollard(c), Sikandar Raza, Dwayne Bravo, Akeal Hosein, Anderson Phillip, Khary Pierre, Pravin Tambe, Sunil Narine, Fawad Ahmed, Ali Khan, Tion Webster, Jayden Seales

Jamaica Tallawahs Squad: Jermaine Blackwood, Glenn Phillips(w), Chadwick Walton, Rovman Powell(c), Andre Russell, Nicholas Kirton, Carlos Brathwaite, Veerasammy Permaul, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Sandeep Lamichhane, Fidel Edwards, Nkrumah Bonner, Asif Ali, Ramaal Lewis, Preston McSween, Oshane Thomas, Ryan Persaud