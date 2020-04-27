COVID-19: Virat Kohli, AB de Villiers to auction memorabilia used during RCB vs GL match in 2016 to raise funds

Many sports stars are extending a helping hand by auctioning their stuff to raise funds to help during the coronavirus pandemic. Joining the bandwagon are Indian skipper Virat Kohli along with South Africa's AB de Villiers.

The two batsmen will be auctioning their memorabilia which were used during the 2016 Indian Premier League (IPL) match between Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) and Gujrat Lions (GL).

Taking to Instagram, the RCB boys decided to auction the key items from the match where both scored a century each to steer the side to tournament's second-highest team-total ever.

On his official Instagram profile, Kohli wrote, "I'm glad to be doing this with my very dear friend @abdevilliers17 . All details are mentioned below and more will be communicated in time."

In the original post made by AB de Villiers, it was revealed that Virat Kohli's bat and gloves, as well as the South African batsman's shirt and bat from the match, will be auctioned to raise funds to fight the novel coronavirus outbreak. The funds will be split 50-50 between the charities working in India and South Africa.

"Cricket has given me many incredible memories - and, among the most precious, stands the partnership with @virat.kohli , playing for RCB and against Gujarat Lions in 2016," de Villiers wrote.

"Everything clicked on what was a truly unforgettable night at the IPL. The capacity crowd at the M. Chinnaswamy stadium were going crazy, and we both scored centuries in a partnership of 229 runs from 96 balls. More importantly, RCB won the match by 144 runs.

"Now we find ourselves in a global crisis caused by the Covid-19 pandemic, and Virat and I would like to help people in need, people struggling to put food on the table.

"So we are donating some of the key items from that special day in 2016 - Virat’s bat and gloves, my shirt and bat - and creating one unique auction item, on the Bid or Buy online platform(link in my bio-type key words in the search button to find the piece). All money raised will be donated to charities supporting people most severely affected by the crisis, split 50/50 between charities working in SA and India.

"Immediately after the auction closes on 10 May, 2020, I will personally contact the winner and make arrangements for the package to be delivered to your home.

"Take care and stay safe."

As for that match, which took place on May 14 in 2016, de Villiers smashed an unbeaten 52-ball 129 while Kohli slammed 109 off just 55 deliveries. The two guided their franchise to a 144-run win over Gujarat Lions as RCB had posted 248/4.

Currently, the duo should have been representing RCB in the 13th edition of the IPL, however, due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the tournament stands postponed indefinitely.