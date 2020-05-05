COVID-19 lockdown: Suresh Raina raises concerns over increasing 'no. of child abuse & domestic violence cases'

Team India batsman Suresh Raina urged everyone who is suffering from either domestic violence or child abuse during the lockdown period to reach out for help.

The cricketer, who is spending much of his time with his family staying indoors during the crisis, also expressed his thoughts on how it is 'disturbing' to learn about the exponential number of domestic violence cases during this time of crisis.

Raina took to Twitter put forward his point and urged those affected to not stay quiet.

"Lockdown has taught us various ways to love & bond with our family. Though it's disturbing to read how exponentially the no. of child abuse & domestic violence cases have grown around the world. I urge anyone who is facing violence please reach out for help & don't shut yourself," Raina tweeted.

In the past, Shikhar Dhawan has also raised his voice to share a message regarding domestic violence.

Lockdown has taught us various ways to love & bond with our family. Though it’s disturbing to read how exponentially the no. of child abuse & domestic violence cases have grown around the world. I urge anyone who is facing violence please reach out for help & don’t shut yourself. pic.twitter.com/q6YsJ9pgwa — Suresh Raina (@ImRaina) May 4, 2020

According to the National Commission of Women (NCW) in mid-April, cases of domestic violence doubled, especially during the coronavirus lockdown.

The NCW received 239 complaints between March 23 and April 16 via email and WhatsApp number.

This is almost double the number of complaints (123) received during pre-lockdown, from February 27 to March 22.