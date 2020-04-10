Headlines

Government helping athletes at every level, outlook towards sports changing: PM Modi in Varanasi

Asian Games 2023: India schedule on September 24, live streaming details

'Those who opposed Bill for decades trembling now', says PM Modi on Women Reservation Bill in Varanasi

COVID-19 lockdown: BCCI pays-off dues of all centrally contracted players amid coronavirus crisis

The country's cricketing body opted to take this decision amid coronavirus outbreak across the nation.

DNA Web Team

Updated: Apr 10, 2020, 07:26 PM IST

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) cleared all the dues of all of its centrally contracted players, according to sources within the board confirmed on Friday (April 10).

The country's cricketing body opted to take this decision amid coronavirus outbreak across the nation.

When asked questioned about the developments, sources within BCCI said: "Yes, we have cleared the dues for contracted players till March 31, 2020, all the quarterly installments of centrally contracted players have been cleared".

"Also, the match fees of all the players (both India and India A) during this period have also been cleared at the end of the financial year," the source further added.

Last month, BCCI opted to postpone the kick-off of the 13th edition of Indian Premier League (IPL) till April 15 amid coronavirus fear.

The rapid spread of the virus worldwide has started seeing its serious impacts. India has imposed a 21-day lockdown till April 14 to combat the spread of novel coronavirus. 

As cases of coronavirus see a huge increase across the country, the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) on Thursday intensified the testing strategy for COVID-19 cases, especially in hotspots and evacuees centres that have been identified by the central government.

Prime Minister Modi has said that he has received suggestions from experts and all of them have recommended the extension of nationwide lockdown in India.

