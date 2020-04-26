COVID-19: KL Rahul raises Rs 8 lakh for children in need amid coronavirus lockdown

Team India cricketer KL Rahul managed to raised almost Rs 8 lakh to help the vulnerable children amid coronavirus lockdown.

KL auctioned his signed 2019 World Cup cricket kit to raise funds for the children in need.

The versatile wicketkeeper-batsman's bat fetched the most money, which he donated to the Bharat Army on his 28th birthday, as it was sold for Rs 2,64,228.

Rahul's helmet and pads fetched Rs 1,22,677 and Rs 33,028. The right-handed batsman's ODI jersey was sold for Rs 1,13,240, his T20 jersey for Rs 1,04,824, his Test jersey for Rs 1,32,774 and his gloves for Rs 28,782.

"It's a foundation that looks towards helping children. It is very special and I could not pick a better day to do this," Rahul had said.

All proceeds from the auction will go to the Aware Foundation, which works to provide dispossessed, disadvantaged and vulnerable children in India the right to education.

To mark his 28th Birthday @GullyLiveFast brand ambassador @klrahul11 has kindly donated to Bharat Army his personal cricketing equipment including: Helmet, Bat, Pads, Gloves as well as his Test, ODI and T20 #TeamIndia match worn Jersey’s! LINK TO BID: https://t.co/VNs7xMZZ5p pic.twitter.com/1dAk2tY0QB — The Bharat Army (@thebharatarmy) April 18, 2020

The 21-day lockdown which was scheduled to end on April 14 was further extended till May 3 by Primer Minister Narendra Modi as the number of coronavirus cases crossed 10,000 in India.

In a televised address to the nation, Modi said the extension of lockdown is very necessary to contain the spread of the coronavirus pandemic in the country.

Maharashtra is the worst-hit state in the country, followed by Delhi, Tamil Nadu, and Rajasthan. India's financial capital, Mumbai, has emerged as the epicentre of coronavirus spread in the country.

According to the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare (MoHFW), there are 19868 confirmed cases of coronavirus cases in the country and 824 fatalities have been reported.