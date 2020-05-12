COVID-19 crisis: Cancelling IPL 2020 could cost BCCI $500 million

The coronavirus pandemic has pushed the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2020 till further notice, however, cancelling the cash-rich event would cost the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) more than half a billion dollars.

The IPL which was to begin from March 29, is staring at the first wipeout in its 12-year history. Scrapping the tournament would result in the massive financial hit for the Indian cricket board. The IPL generates a maximum of BCCI’s revenue and is reportedly worth more than $11 billion a year to the Indian economy.

"The BCCI is looking at a big revenue loss. In case the IPL does not take place, the loss would be close to 40 billion rupees ($530 million), or even more," said BCCI treasurer Arun Dhumal as quoted by AFP.

Dhumal also admitted that the authorities are not sure if it is possible to conduct IPL 2020. "We are not sure whether we will be able to have it this year," he admitted.

Before the beginning of the IPL, India's three-match ODI series against South Africa was cancelled after the first game was washed-out in Dharamsala.

"We will only be able to figure out the exact revenue loss once we are sure of how many games we have lost," Dhumal said.

As per Duff and Phelps financial consultancy, the brand value of IPL was estimated at $6.7 billion in 2019.

While broadcasters Star Sports paid more than $220 million for five years for TV rights up to 2022, they were targeting $400 million of revenue in 2020 alone, as per reports.

Dhumal further stated that pay cut from players is the last thing the BCCI would do, hence, the board is calculating how much loss they will suffer if IPL 2020 is cancelled.

"That would be the last thing that we would want to do at our end. That is why we are working (on) how much is the loss finally we have to pay.

"So once we are able to assess that then we might consider it, but it will be the last thing on our agenda," Dhumal concluded.