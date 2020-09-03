COVID-19 cases in IPL 2020 rise to 14 after BCCI medical commission member tests positive

The coronavirus situation in IPL 2020 has taken a turn for the worst, with one more member becoming positive. According to media reports, the coronavirus count has risen from 13 to 14 after a BCCI medical commission member became positive for the virus. This comes after 13 members, including two players from the Chennai Super Kings franchise tested positive for the coronavirus. The two players and the other members, which included individuals from the social media team, are currently in isolation and away from the team hotel.

The coronavirus situation in the UAE is threatening to spiral out of control. On Wednesday, the country reported close to 750 cases, which is the biggest spike since May. The UAE football season, which was scheduled to begin in the middle of September, has been postponed by four weeks. This raises questions yet again on whether the IPL can be held without any logistical hassles, with the schedule not coming out yet.

CSK staff recuperating

The entire 2020 edition of the Indian Premier League was thrown into doubt after 13 members of the Chennai Super Kings team, which included two players in Ruturaj Gaikwad and Deepak Chahar tested positive for the novel coronavirus. The other members were not players but members of the social media staff and other backroom staff.

This has thrown the entire training of the Chennai Super Kings team in disarray and their quarantine has been extended by a further six days. It is expected that the Chennai Super Kings team might resume practice from September 4 onwards. On Tuesday. CSK CEO Kasi Viswanathan confirmed that all the members, except the 13, returned negative results which was the first instance of good news for a side that has been plagued by off-field issues due to the pandemic and also because of the exit of Suresh Raina due to personal reasons.

The schedule for IPL 2020 has not yet been announced and the latest spike in the numbers in the coronavirus in the UAE is a matter of concern for the BCCI.