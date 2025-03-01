Australia moved on to the semi-finals of the Champions Trophy 2025 after their final Group B match against Afghanistan in Lahore was called off due to rain.



The Champions Trophy match between Afghanistan and Australia in 2025 at Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore, Pakistan, was regrettably called off on Friday due to a subpar drainage system. Rain interrupted Australia's chase for about 30 minutes. Despite the ground staff's efforts, the match had to be abandoned after waiting for over an hour. They used mops and sponges, but there was still too much water on the field.

This incident was the third match out of ten in the current tournament to be impacted by rain. Fans understandably took to social media to voice their frustration with Pakistan's inadequate drainage system at the venue. The inability to safely resume the game left both players and spectators feeling disappointed.

As Australia was chasing the target, rain started to fall, making the pitch unplayable. Despite the ground staff's efforts, the umpires had no choice but to abandon the match. Consequently, Steve Smith and his team shared points with Afghanistan, which allowed them to finish with four points and advance to the next stage.

Here's how fans reacted:

3rd class ground staff.. hope Final will be playing at Dubai this is a champions trophy game and look at the ground lol — Cricket Freak (@Cricketmr360) February 28, 2025

This is so embarrassing

You are hosting a tournament after so many times, and this is just stupidly

Where are the ones who troll India for that, and now this is how we are doing shamefull #ChampionsTrophy2025#AFGvsAUS



pic.twitter.com/DYOjDzjMXN — Hanan (@MalikSahaab_001) February 28, 2025

Such a pathetic drainage system.



Pakistan is hosting an ICC tournament and their premium ground couldn't handle 30 mins rainfall.



How is it acceptable?



Disgusting.#AUSvsAFG — Classic Mojito (@classic_mojito) February 28, 2025

Australia qualify for the Champions Trophy semis

Australia moved on to the semi-finals of the Champions Trophy 2025 after their final Group B match against Afghanistan in Lahore was called off due to rain.

On the other hand, Afghanistan's hopes of progressing are quite low. They will need England to win against South Africa by a large margin to have any chance of reaching the semi-finals.

Before the rain halted play, Travis Head had made a brisk fifty (59 not out off 40 balls) as Australia reached 109 for 1 in 12.5 overs while chasing Afghanistan's total of 274. Earlier, Sediqullah Atal (85) and Azmatullah Omarzai (67) had both contributed solid fifties for Afghanistan, who were all out for 273 in 50 overs after opting to bat first. Ben Dwarshuis took three wickets for 47 runs, while Spencer Johnson and Adam Zampa each picked up two wickets.

