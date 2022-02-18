Could Virat Kohli skip three match T20I series versus Sri Lanka? Reports say THIS

Team India are scheduled to host Sri Lanka in a three-match T20I series, and later a couple of Test matches. The T20I series begins from February 24, and while the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) are yet to announce the squad for Sri Lanka's tour of India, Virat Kohli could miss the T20I series as per reports.

As per a report in Cricbuzz, many sources close to Kohli and the Indian team have indicated that the 33-year-old could be rested for the three-match T20I series against Sri Lanka.

He will however return for the two Tests, which will be played from March 4 onwards. Notably, the first Test, which will be held in Mohali, could be Virat Kohli's 100th Test match of his career.

While it remains to be seen whether Kohli will play in the first Test, or he will make a comeback directly in the second Test, which will be held at Bengaluru, which is like a second home to Kohli, as the Chinnaswamy Stadium is the home ground of Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB).

The second Test will be played between March 12-17, after which all the Indian players will join the respective bio-bubble of their Indian Premier League (IPL) teams, after a few days' rest.

Moreover, it is expected that the BCCI will name Rohit Sharma as Team India's Test skipper, once the squad for the Sri Lanka tour is announced.

For the unversed, Virat Kohli stepped down as the Test skipper after India's series loss to South Africa earlier in December 2021.

Rohit had taken over as captain after Kohli in the T20I and ODI formats, and he is the front-runner to become the Test skipper as well.