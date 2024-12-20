Ashwin made the announcement of his retirement from all forms of international cricket on Wednesday, leaving behind a legacy as India's second-highest Test wicket-taker.

Renowned former Pakistani cricketer Rashid Latif has expressed his admiration for the recently-retired Indian spinner Ravichandran Ashwin, referring to him as a 'genius' with the potential to lead the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) and the International Cricket Council (ICC) in the future.

Ashwin made the announcement of his retirement from all forms of international cricket on Wednesday, leaving behind a legacy as India's second-highest Test wicket-taker. Beyond his impressive statistics and valuable contributions with the bat, Ashwin has been lauded for his ability to continuously adapt, approach the game with a strategic mindset akin to a scientist, and uphold principles such as fair play even when it meant going against popular opinion.

"Ashwin, as a cricketer, maybe he hasn't received the respect he deserves in the dressing room; I don't know about it. He's wondering if he'll be in the playing XI or not. He's the world's No. 3 bowler, and taking 537 wickets for India is a huge achievement," Rashid told IANS.

"Perhaps he feels that his career might be nearing its end, especially when players like Washington Sundar are getting preference, so he might be deciding whether he'll play in the Sydney Test or not, whether he'll play in Melbourne or not. At some point, a person reaches a boiling point. I've been there myself many times," he added.

Ashwin concluded his illustrious 14-year international cricket career with an impressive record of 537 wickets at an average of 24 in 106 Tests, solidifying his position as India's second-leading wicket-taker after the legendary leg-spinner Anil Kumble (619). Additionally, he showcased his batting prowess by scoring six Test centuries and 14 fifties.

In the limited-overs format, Ashwin also made significant contributions, playing 116 ODIs for India and taking 156 wickets, as well as participating in 65 T20I matches and claiming 72 wickets. Notably, he was a vital member of the 2011 ODI World Cup-winning team and the 2013 Champions Trophy-winning squad.

"But as a cricketer, as a genius of the game, there are many cricketers in India, but Ashwin is on a different level. His qualities are of a different level. I believe that in the future, he could take over BCCI or ICC as he's that capable. He is very humble, and you wouldn't even realise that he's such a big cricketer. Best wishes to him from my side, from Pakistan.

"He's had an outstanding career. Look at him; as a batter, Ashwin has six centuries, which Dhoni probably doesn't even have," the 56-year-old opined.

Ashwin has been instrumental in India's 12-year reign at home and their victory in the 2020/21 Border-Gavaskar Trophy in Australia. He stands out as one of only 11 all-rounders to achieve the impressive feat of 3000 Test runs and 300 wickets. Additionally, he holds the record for the most Player-of-the-Series awards tied with the legendary Sri Lankan cricketer Muttiah Muralitharan.

