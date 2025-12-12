'Could not get...': Ricky Ponting reveals why Punjab Kings let go of major overseas names ahead of IPL 2026 auction

Ricky Ponting has explained Punjab Kings’ decision to release several major overseas players ahead of the IPL 2026 Auction. The PBKS head coach outlined the franchise’s strategy, the reasoning behind the exits, and how these moves fit into the team’s long-term auction planning.

Punjab Kings (PBKS) head coach Ricky Ponting discussed the rationale behind the decision to part ways with several prominent players ahead of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026 auction. The franchise has let go of Glenn Maxwell, Aaron Hardie, and Josh Inglis in preparation for the auction set for December 16. During an appearance on JioStar's 'Retention Show', Ponting elaborated on the overseas player releases, stating that the team aims to create more overseas slots for the upcoming auction. He acknowledged Maxwell's value but indicated that the team did not envision him fitting into their starting lineup for next year's IPL.

Aaron Hardie, who did not feature in any matches last season, was also released for tactical reasons.

"The biggest name we are releasing this year is Glenn Maxwell. I have worked with Glenn a long time. I love him and what he brings to the game. Unfortunately, last year we could not get the best out of him, and looking ahead we did not feel he would be in our starting team, so we decided to release him. Aaron Hardie is the other overseas all-rounder we are releasing. He never got a chance to play for us last year. It is hard to let such players go, but we need to open up overseas slots for the auction. Unfortunately, Aaron Hardie is a release," Ponting said.

Additionally, Josh Inglis, another notable name, was let go by the Punjab Kings. The wicketkeeper-batter had a solid showing in IPL 2025, amassing 278 runs in 11 matches with an impressive strike rate of 162.57. Inglis proved to be a dependable player during the 2025 season, where the franchise secured a runner-up position.

Ponting further addressed Inglis' departure, explaining that the decision was influenced by the player's limited availability for the 2026 IPL season.

"Josh Inglis is another one. He played some great knocks for us in the second half of the tournament. He missed a few games for different reasons and was also aware he would not be available for most of the tournament this year," the former Australia captain said.

In response to these changes, former Indian cricketer Anil Kumble remarked that the Punjab Kings have maintained a robust and well-rounded squad following their player releases, buoyed by the confidence gained from last season's runner-up finish.

"Punjab Kings have all bases covered. They were the finalists last season, so that confidence has led them to keep most of their players. Their Indian players did exceptionally well last season, and they will hope that continues. Fast bowlers are always good to have as backup, so that is one area they could look at. They would have also identified a few talented uncapped Indians to consider. They will want to fill an overseas slot, as they have released three overseas players. They could look for a wicketkeeper-batter to fill Josh Inglis' position," Kumble said.

PBKS retained players: Shreyas Iyer (c), Nehal Wadhera, Priyansh Arya, Prabhsimran Singh, Shashank Singh, Pyla Avinash, Harnoor Pannu, Musheer Khan, Vishnu Vinod, Marcus Stoinis, Azmatullah Omarzai, Suryansh Shedge, Mitchell Owen, Arshdeep Singh, Vijaykumar Vyshak, Yash Thakur, Xavier Bartlett, Lockie Ferguson, Yuzvendra Chahal, Harpreet Brar

PBKS Auction Budget: INR 11.50 crore.

