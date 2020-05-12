Headlines

Could introduce random lie-detector tests, suggests Ramiz Raja to catch players involved in match-fixing

Former Pakistan cricketer Ramiz Raja wants cricket to introduce random lie-detector tests so that players involved in match-fixing could be caught.

Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: May 12, 2020, 07:04 PM IST

Former Pakistan cricketer Ramiz Raja wants cricket to introduce random lie-detector tests so that players involved in match-fixing could be caught.

This remark comes after Afghanistan wicketkeeper-batsman Shafiqullah Shafaq was handed a six-year ban from all forms of cricket-related activities. He was found guilty of ACB’s anti-corruption code.

Speaking in a Youtube video, Raja said: “I wish there was an instrument to calculate this intention, just like the temperature taking tools being used for the Covid-19. We could easily red flag players who could go on to become fixers.”

Talking about the lie-detector, Raja said, it can be conducted in a similar manner as dope tests are conducted for players.

“A lie-detector test could be used. Just as random samples are taken for dope testing, we should also conduct random lie-detector tests. We should do that in a regular-season to find out if players have ever been involved in match-fixing.

“This is an outside-the-box idea,” he said. 

The former Pakistan opener also stated that the problem of match-fixing is becoming difficult to solve. It is still going on despite several rules, regulations and laws. 

“The solution to this problem is very confusing. We have rules, laws, regulations, and player education programs but if a player is intent on fixing then no one can stop them,” he said.

“Fixers can usually attack in two important parts of a career. They can attack at the end of someone’s career because they have nothing to lose. They can also attack at the start when a player is starting out because their minds are impressionable at that stage,” he further added.

