'Could've played one more...': Mohammed Siraj reveals secret behind his hunger to bowl without breaks

In a recent interview, the Indian speedster revealed the real secret behind bowling continuously without breaks and said that he could have played another game if required.

Aseem Sharma

Updated : Aug 26, 2025, 10:23 PM IST

'Could've played one more...': Mohammed Siraj reveals secret behind his hunger to bowl without breaks
Mohammed Siraj was the leading wicket-taker in the Anderson-Tendulkar Trophy
Mohammed Siraj, the star pacer of the Indian Test team in the recently concluded Anderson-Tendulkar Trophy, said that he could have played one more game if required. Siraj finished as the highest wicket-taker in the 5-match Test series with 23 dismissals, including two five-wicket hauls. In a recent interview, he even shared the secret behind his tireless spells and his love for Test cricket.

 

Could've played one more Test, says Mohammed Siraj

 

While speaking to Revsportz, Siraj said, ''To be honest, I don't know. But when you play for your country, you don't think how it might affect your body so much as you think about doing it for your country. People like us have had one dream since childhood, and that is to be able to play for the country. And when that opportunity comes, we grab that opportunity with both hands. I am a believer in utilising whatever opportunities (we get) to play as many matches as possible for India, and try to win them.''

 

''Hundred percent I could've played even if there was another Test match. No, it is my priority. I can do anything for Test cricket. I like the way Test cricket throws the toughest challenges and struggles at us, just like life does. Test cricket gives mental fatigue, emotional fatigue, body tiredness, etc, but that is the challenge that I love most about it. You can have one bad spell, and you better yourself in the next. In Test cricket, we get another innings to make a comeback, just like life, where we get chances to better ourselves every day,'' he added.

 

For those unversed, in the 5th and final Test match against England, Mohammed Siraj was declared as the Player of the Match for his 9 wickets in two innings. Overall, in the five games, he bowled over 1,100 balls.

