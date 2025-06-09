Despite boasting an impressive List-A average of 57, including solid performances in England, the seasoned Indian batter never received an opportunity in T20I cricket.

Cheteshwar Pujara, recognized as one of the top Test batters of his era has shared his thoughts on the difficulties of being labeled merely as a "Test cricket specialist." He mentioned that while he has always valued and enjoyed playing Test cricket, this designation can be restrictive. Pujara established his reputation through unwavering determination and traditional technique. Batting at No. 3 for India, he demonstrated remarkable patience and resilience on numerous occasions in whites, particularly during the 2018–19 Test series in Australia, where he faced more than 1200 balls.

The Saurashtra batter also courageously endured body blows at the Gabba in 2021, contributing to India's victory in a historic Test match and securing the Border-Gavaskar Trophy in Australia.

Before his remarkable performances, he faced setbacks in 2014 and 2016 due to being dropped for scoring too slowly, but he made a strong comeback with significant performances both domestically and internationally.

Nonetheless, Pujara’s path was fraught with challenges. Despite boasting an impressive List-A average of 57, including solid performances in England, the seasoned Indian batter never received an opportunity in T20I cricket. He silently bore the “Test specialist” label and diligently worked to gain recognition in the cricketing world.

Pujara's feelings on limited ODI opportunities

Now, Pujara has openly acknowledged that being perceived solely as a Test specialist limits his chances in white-ball cricket, despite his capability to excel in all formats. He candidly stated that this label has had a negative impact on him, as it has resulted in fewer opportunities in the white-ball formats.

Cheteshwar Pujara was quoted as saying by India Today, “Well, I've always enjoyed playing the Test format. But if you're just tagged as a test player, it's not always the right label for someone who has the potential to play other formats. I enjoy Test cricket—it's always been my priority.”

“And yes, being tagged that way means people acknowledge that you're talented enough to play the purest form. But at the same time, it can be limiting and perceived in a negative way. Because once you're tagged as a Test player, you don't get many opportunities with the white ball,” he added.

In the meantime, Cheteshwar Pujara emphasized that his enthusiasm for cricket remains robust. The middle-order batsman has reiterated his complete dedication to the sport, maintaining his fitness and concentration, whether competing at the domestic level or striving for a comeback to the elite ranks.

“Yes, absolutely. As long as I'm playing cricket, it doesn't matter what level I'm at. I love the game, and I'm working hard to maintain my rhythm, fitness, and connection to the sport. So, whenever the opportunity arises—whether at the domestic level or the highest level—I'll be ready,” said Pujara.

Also read| Bad news for Virat Kohli's RCB as BCCI to take THIS big step after Bengaluru stampede incident