'Could have been 7...': Stuart Broad reveals untold story of Yuvraj Singh's historic six sixes at 2007 T20 WC

Broad was on the receiving end of six consecutive sixes by India's Yuvraj Singh during the 19th over of a game in the 2007 T20 World Cup in South Africa.

Chankesh Rao

Updated : Sep 22, 2024, 08:09 AM IST

England's renowned bowler, Stuart Broad, recently reflected on what he considers to be the lowest point of his cricketing career. In a moment that has become etched in T20 cricket history, Broad was on the receiving end of six consecutive sixes by India's Yuvraj Singh during the 19th over of a game in the 2007 T20 World Cup in South Africa.

Looking back on the incident in 2024, Broad humorously suggested that Yuvraj may have hit seven sixes in a row if not for a missed call by the umpire. He quipped that it could have been seven sixes if the umpire had correctly identified one of the deliveries as a no-ball.

During the onslaught, Broad made the decision to switch from bowling over the wicket to around the wicket. Unfortunately, his attempt to change his approach backfired when he delivered a full toss that Yuvraj promptly dispatched over point for yet another six. Reflecting on the moment, the former England pace bowler mused that the ball could have been considered a waist-high no-ball, jokingly suggesting that Yuvraj might have hit a seventh six if the call had been made.

"I've never watched that back, but I must admit, I got lucky to get away with a no ball," Broad told ex England captain Michael Atherton during a commentary stint. "It could've been seven sixes!" he further added.

In a historic match, India emerged victorious with an 18-run margin. Yuvraj Singh's exceptional performance, where he scored 70 runs off 30 balls against Australia in the semifinals, was instrumental in India clinching the inaugural T20 World Cup.

Following the incident involving Stuart Broad, he solidified his reputation as a top-tier cricketer by amassing 604 wickets in 167 Test matches for England. In T20 Internationals, he participated in 56 matches and took 65 wickets, while in One Day Internationals, he claimed 178 wickets in 121 matches. Notably, he holds the distinction of being England's second-most capped player in Test matches, behind only James Anderson.

