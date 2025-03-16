The Pakistan Cricket Board had to change plans due to rain and scheduling issues, resulting in most games being cancelled or moved to different locations.

Pakistan cricket recently took a major financial hit after hosting the Champions Trophy. The country poured nearly Rs 869 crore into hosting just one home match against New Zealand at Lahore’s Gaddafi Stadium. Initially, the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) had plans for multiple games, but due to rain and scheduling issues, most matches ended up being either canceled or moved elsewhere.

As reported by The Telegraph, the PCB spent PKR 18 billion (around Rs 4,823 crore) on renovating stadiums, which was 50percent over budget. They also set aside an extra $40 million (about Rs 3,320 crore) for event preparations. Unfortunately, the revenue from hosting fees and ticket sales only reached Rs498 crore, leading to a staggering loss of Rs 7,445 crore for the country.

This financial strain hit domestic players hard, with reports showing that match fees for domestic T20 players were slashed by 90%, and payments for reserve players were cut by 87.5%. Young cricketers, who used to enjoy stays in luxury hotels, now find themselves in much more modest accommodations.

Pakistan's performance in the tournament was underwhelming, and the absence of PCB Chairman Mohsin Naqvi from the final only added to the disappointment. Former cricketers Shoaib Akhtar and Wasim Akram voiced their criticism over this oversight, emphasizing how crucial such moments are in international cricket.

Amid these challenges, a public spat broke out within Pakistan's coaching staff. Former Australian fast bowler Jason Gillespie had a clash with Aaqib Javed, who took issue with the PCB's constant changes in coaching staff. Javed pointed out that Pakistan had cycled through 16 coaches and 26 selectors in just two years, creating a sense of instability. Gillespie fired back, calling Javed a clown and accusing him of undermining his role.

