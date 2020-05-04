Coronavirus: Yusuf Pathan, Irfan Pathan donate Vitamin C tablets to Vadodara Police amid COVID-19 outbreak

Former Team India cricketers Irfan Pathan and Yusuf Pathan provided Vadodara police with Vitamin C tablets to boost their immunity in wake of COVID-19 pandemic across the nation.

Vadodara police took to Twitter to thank the two cricketers for their bighearted gesture during this period of crisis.

"Thanks to @IrfanPathan @iamyusufpathan Indian cricketer for providing vitamin C tablets to the commissioner of police vadodara city Shri Anupam singh Gahlaut sir for police usage. #fightagainstcorona," Vadodara police wrote on Twitter.

Responding to this post, Yusuf wrote: "Salute to all police and corona warriors for working day in and day out. We all are together in this fight against Corona. #IndiaFightsCorona"

Salute to all police and corona warriors for working day in and day out. We all are together in this fight against Corona. #IndiaFightsCorona https://t.co/Dt4o6UEyXg — Yusuf Pathan (@iamyusufpathan) May 2, 2020

Younger brother Irfan also paid his tribute towards the police force for their relentless work to keep the nation safe and for making sure all the COVID-19 lockdown protocols are followed.

"Big salute to our police force for doing great work in this tough time of corona pandemic," he tweeted.

Big salute to our police force for doing great work in this tough time of corona pandemic. — Irfan Pathan (@IrfanPathan) May 2, 2020

The coronavirus outbreak has brought all sports activities to a halt and players are practising social distancing and self-isolation during the pandemic. The World Health Organisation (WHO) and the governments all around are urging people to stay at home.

The rapid spread of Coronavirus worldwide has started seeing its serious impacts.

The third phase of the nationwide lockdown begins today with "considerable relaxations", as the pre-existing quarantine was further extended for the second time by the Ministry of Home Affairs for two weeks beyond May 3.

However, governments are also keeping in place necessary curbs so as to not lose all the gains that have been achieved in the battle against the virus.