Coronavirus: Wife Sakshi reveals post-lockdown plans with hubby MS Dhoni

Former Team India skipper MS Dhoni's wife Sakshi Singh Dhoni has revealed post-lockdown plans with her husband, claiming the couple will be heading to Uttarakhand if cricket doesn't resume.

Sakshi's remarks came during an Instagram live session on the official handle of Indian Premier League (IPL) franchise Chennai Super Kings (CSK).

"Post-lockdown, if there is cricket, then cricket. If there is no cricket post lockdown, then Mahi and I have planned to hit the hills. We will go to Uttrakhand. Mahi loves snow," Sakshi said.

Sakshi also added that the COVID-19 lockdown has not changed too much of their daily routine and her daughter, Ziva, has kept them occupied.

"We have always lived like this in Ranchi. Maximum, Mahi used to go to the stadium to practice and I used to go to the gym, and Ziva used to go to school. That's it," she said.

"Also, Mahi's friends used to come at home. We are fine and Ziva and our dogs have kept us occupied," she added.

Since India's semi-final exit from the ICC Cricket World Cup 2019 against New Zealand in August last year, MSD hasn't featured for the Men In Blue.

The 13th edition of the IPL was supposed to act as a stepping stone for Dhoni to showcase his worth and forge his way back into the Indian squad for the upcoming T20 World Cup.

Due to the coronavirus outbreak, BCCI decided to postpone the kick-off the IPL 2020 until further notice.

The opening match of this year's IPL was supposed to be played between the most successful teams of IPL - defending champions Mumbai Indians (MI) and CSK - at the iconic Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai on March 29.