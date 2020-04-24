Coronavirus: Virat Kohli lauds leaders for their commendable job in tackling COVID-19 outbreak

Team India skipper Virat Kohli applauded the leaders of the country on Friday (April 24) for their commendable task in tackling the coronavirus.

Kohli, during an Instagram Live session with his Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) team-mate AB de Villiers, lauded every individual for their tireless work during this pandemic situation.

"We have in lockdown for a long time now, things went out of control in a few areas, but our leadership is doing a commendable job, obviously our immunity is helping as well, luckily the graph has not shot up drastically, people are optimistic regarding the whole situation," Kohli told de Villiers during their live session.

"It's good to see the human side really coming up, it is the only option we have right now, there is a silver lining to every situation, people are risking their lives to help others, I do not think we will get to jog outside for some time to come," he added.

The coronavirus outbreak has brought all sports activities to a halt and players are practising social distancing and self-isolation during the pandemic. The World Health Organisation (WHO) and the governments all around are urging people to stay at home.

Speaking on the current situation across the globe since the outbreak happened, Kohli said: "People are putting it as something worse than World War, it is surreal, I never thought something would like this happen."

"As a part of sports fraternity, this will teach us to make a comeback," he added.

Both Virat and AB are integral parts of the RCB side for the 13th season of Indian Premier League (IPL), which BCCI decided to suspend until further notice, as a precautionary measure against the ongoing Coronavirus (COVID-19) situation in India.

The opening match of this year's IPL was supposed to be played between the most successful teams of IPL - defending champions Mumbai Indians (MI) and Chennai Super Kings (CSK) - at the iconic Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai on March 29.

According to the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare (MoHFW), there are 17915 confirmed cases of coronavirus cases in the country and 723 fatalities have been reported.