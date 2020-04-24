Coronavirus: Virat Kohli, AB de Villiers set to auction their 'Green Day' kits from 2016 IPL match to raise funds

Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) skipper Virat Kohli and star batter AB de Villiers on Friday (April 24) announced that they will be auctioning their kits from the 2016 Indian Premier League (IPL) Green Day match vs Gujarat Lions to raise funds to aid the battle against COVID-19.

The former South African cricketer revealed the decision during an Instagram Live session with Kohli.

In that match, both Kohli and de Villers had smashed tons to take their side over the finishing line.

Speaking about the match, AB said: "In 2016 IPL match against Gujarat Lions, we both scored centuries, it was a good partnership, it was an enjoyable one, I got 120 odd and you got your hundred towards the end, it was the Green game, we did our bit for creating awareness about the environment".

"The plan now is to get our kits to go for an online auction, the green kits would go for auction, people can go and bid and all the proceeds will go the COVID-19 fund and it is a cause which will provide food to the maximum number of people, he added.

The coronavirus outbreak has brought all sports activities to a halt and players are practising social distancing and self-isolation during the pandemic. The World Health Organisation (WHO) and the governments all around are urging people to stay at home.

Both Virat and AB are integral parts of the RCB side for the 13th season of Indian Premier League (IPL), which BCCI decided to suspend until further notice, as a precautionary measure against the ongoing Coronavirus (COVID-19) situation in India.

The opening match of this year's IPL was supposed to be played between the most successful teams of IPL - defending champions Mumbai Indians (MI) and Chennai Super Kings (CSK) - at the iconic Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai on March 29.

According to date from the Johns Hopkins University, COVID-19 has infected more than 2.7 million people across the globe and has killed at least 191,000 worldwide.