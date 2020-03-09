Coronavirus outbreak to postpone IPL 2020? BCCI source provides update

A Board of Control for Cricket in India's (BCCI) source has confirmed that the Indian Premier League (IPL) will not be affected by the recent outbreak of coronavirus.

The source also claimed all precautionary measures will be conducted by the board during the 13th season of the IPL successfully.

The BCCI is monitoring the situation closely and any plans of postponing the cash-rich tournament are not an option.

"We are monitoring the situation and will take all the precautions. We will not leave any stone unturned." a BCCI source was quoted as saying by ANI.

"Everything is in our mind. It is still time for IPL. Do not get panic. As of now, no decision has been taken," the source added.

The organizers will also be putting extra medical teams at the venues and all the spectators will be screened at the stadium before they are allowed inside.

"BCCI will put the additional medical team at the stadiums. Also, the spectators will be screened at the stadiums," the source said.

The opening match will be played between most successful teams of IPL - defending champions Mumbai Indians (MI) and Chennai Super Kings (CSK) - at the iconic Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai on March 29.

