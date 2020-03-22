Coronavirus outbreak: Rohit Sharma dedicates latest post to explain how 'Mother Earth has found a way to heal'

Team India vice-captain Rohit Sharma on Sunday (March 22) claimed that mother earth is showing everyone what difference a change in lifestyle can make amid coronavirus pandemic as the pollution levels keep going down each day.

The World Health Organisation (WHO) on March 13 declared that the epicentre of the coronavirus pandemic has moved from China, where new cases reported have drastically decreased, to Europe, where most countries are seeing a climb in infections and fatalities.

Sharma took to Twitter and expressed his thoughts on the current scenario around the world and wrote: "Through these extremely difficult and dangerous times, Mother Earth has found a way to heal. Our planet has shown us what a difference a lifestyle change can make even in a short amount of time."

"We always wondered if it was too late to combat climate change but Mother Earth has shown us that we can reverse it and help her heal if we all do it together."

"Through these testing times India has seen a major drop in its air and noise pollution levels, Venice has dolphins playing in their harbours, boars running around their streets, Rome has swans in their fountains and the pollution levels have dropped all over the world! This is the world we need to protect," his message further added.

HERE IS THE POST:

Abiding by PM Modi's appeal to stay at home, citizens have restricted themselves to their houses in the wake of the fast-spreading COVID-19 on Sunday.

The rapid spread of Coronavirus worldwide has started seeing its serious impacts. Even the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) on Friday (March 13) decided to suspend the 13th edition of the IPL till April 15, 2020.

India so far has 341 confirmed cases of the coronavirus, as per the Health Ministry, while four people have died due to the highly contagious virus.